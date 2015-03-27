PolyPeptide Group To Manufacture Protected Graft Copolymer (PGC) For PharmaIN

BOTHELL, Wash. and TORRANCE, Calif., March 26, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaIN Corporation and the PolyPeptide Group announced today that they have entered into an agreement under which PolyPeptide will manufacture PharmaIN’s Protected Graft Co-Polymer (PGC).

Under the terms of the agreement, PolyPeptide will develop a large-scale GMP manufacturing process for PGC, which it will provide to PharmaIN for addition of the pharmaceutical payload. “Manufacturing PGC marks a significant step in diversifying the range of products manufactured by the PolyPeptide Group,” said Jane Salik, CEO of the PolyPeptide Group. “and is fully aligned with our commitment to support technologies that improve the delivery of peptide therapeutics.”

“We are delighted to advance PGC to clinical grade large-scale manufacturing to support internal and our corporate partners’ products pipelines,” said Elijah Bolotin, CEO of PharmaIN. “and collaborate with PolyPeptide, a world class peptide manufacturer.”

PGC is an injectable delivery system which provides the benefits of PEGylation for peptides and proteins, without chemical modification of the drug payload. The PGC backbone is a polyamino acid, typically poly-L-lysine, to which short MPEG chains and a binding moiety are attached. In a separate procedure, the payload is attached non-covalently to binding moiety.

PGC offers extended drug release, enhanced solubility and stability, and passive targeting to inflamed, infected and cancerous tissue. By virtue of its affinity binding mechanism, PGC creates an equilibrium system between bound and free drug in the bloodstream and interstitial space.

About The PolyPeptide Group : The PolyPeptide Group is a contract manufacturing organization for peptides and peptide related molecules. The Group is one of the world’s largest independent contract manufacturers of therapeutic peptides for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and veterinary markets employing more than 500 people at six manufacturing sites located in France, India, Scandinavia and the USA. For additional information about the company, please visit www.polypeptide.com.

About PharmaIN : PharmaIN is a development stage biopharmaceutical company located in Bothell, WA, and focused on enabling and improving injectable therapeutics based on its patented and proprietary drug delivery technology platform, Protected Graft Copolymer (PGC). For additional information about PharmaIN, please visit www.pharmain.com.

