Northstar Medical Radioisotopes Signs Letter Of Intent With GE Healthcare

August 15, 2014 | 
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC has signed a non-exclusive letter of intent with GE Healthcare, a division of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), marking further progress toward establishing the first existing commercially viable domestic source of the radioisotope 99molybdenum (99Mo).

99Mo is the parent isotope of 99mtechnetium (99mTc), the most widely used radioisotope in medical diagnostic imaging. Under the purchase agreement, NorthStar will supply GE Healthcare with 99Mo to produce 99mTc for compounding and distribution once its non-uranium-based 99Mo production technology and proprietary RadioGenix isotope separation system have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are commercially available.

