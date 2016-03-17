Micros Northeast Joins MassBio’s Purchasing Consortium

March 16, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) – MassBio members can now save on technology hardware and services through a new partnership with Micros Northeast (Micros) announced today.

By joining the already robust MassBio Purchasing Consortium, Micros has committed to offering MassBio members competitive pricing and prompt access to vital technology hardware and services including laptops, internet security, audio visual, hardware repair, IT staff augmentation and more.

“Without technology, our member companies could not achieve the highest caliber of innovative research and development,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “We are pleased to offer MassBio members access to cutting-edge technology through our new partnership to help bring them one step closer to developing treatments and cures.”

Micros is a leading supplier of technology to New England’s corporate, educational and research community. Independently owned and operated for over 25 years, Micros is an Authorized Dealer and Authorized Service Center for Lenovo, Apple, Dell, HP and Microsoft Surface, offering MassBio members superior customer service, very competitive pricing, a highly trained technical staff, and near immediate delivery on all orders.

“We are extremely excited and proud to have been chosen as the primary technology hardware and services supplier for MassBio,” said Frank Cieri, VP of Sales at Micros Northeast. “Partnering with this leading life sciences organization allows Micros Northeast an opportunity to expand its presence in this exciting and emerging space. Micros Northeast is one of New England’s oldest technology solutions provider, servicing many of the area’s finest universities and fastest growing companies, from start-ups to Fortune 1000s. Our dedicated staff will work tirelessly to satisfy the needs of each and every member of MassBio.”

The MassBio Purchasing Consortium aggregates the purchasing power of MassBio member companies to negotiate contracts with vendors that create significant savings for members. Current contracts include lab supplies, equipment, prescription/safety eyewear & footwear, and uniform & facility services, equipment maintenance, hazardous & biomedical waste removal, packaged and bulk gases, office supplies and furniture, travel management, domestic & international shipping, and scientific journals & subscriptions.

Through Micros, MassBio members will have access to significant discounts, a dedicated online purchasing portal, special warranty services and more.

Contract highlights are available online at www.massbio.org.

###

About MassBio

www.massbio.org

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts life sciences industry. MassBio is committed to advancing Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 700 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services.