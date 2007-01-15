Michael D. Allen Joins MedCath Corporation As Human Resources Head

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation announced that Michael D. Allen, 60, has joined MedCath as Vice President, Human Resources. In this role, Mr. Allen will be responsible for leading MedCath’s human resource efforts, including employee recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits management, and employee relations.

“Mike’s depth of experience distinguishes him as being well qualified to lead our HR development,” said Ed French, MedCath president and chief executive officer. “He is a seasoned manager experienced in all facets of Human Resources management. His skills and experience will support our growth ambitions and our desire to be the preferred place to work in each of our markets.”

Mr. Allen has over 20 years of experience in healthcare human resource management, most recently serving as Senior Director, Regional Human Resources for Tenet Healthcare’s 15 hospitals located in South Florida. He also served as Vice President, Human Resources for Providence Health System, Yakima, Washington, a two hospital system owned by Health Management Associates, Inc., and as Vice President, Human Resources, for BJC Health System, St. Louis, Missouri, along with other responsibilities at other healthcare and manufacturing organizations. Mr. Allen received a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Kansas and was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy.

