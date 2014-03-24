SUBSCRIBE
Metactive Debuts Novel Embolization Technology With Presentation At The Society Of Interventional Radiology’s Annual Scientific Meeting

March 24, 2014 | 
SAN DIEGO & OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metactive Medical, Inc., an early-stage company focused on developing endovascular embolization devices for the treatment of neurovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, today presented new nonclinical data on one of its investigational devices at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting. Metactive currently has two devices under development, and today’s presentation focused on the company’s device that addresses the cerebral aneurysm market. The company’s chief executive officer, F. Nicholas Franano, MD, made an oral presentation entitled “Over-the-wire Device for Immediate, Complete and Durable Occlusion of Saccular Cerebral Aneurysms” during the “Arterial Aneurysms and Dissection” session at the meeting.

