MassBio Appoints 51 Industry Leaders to New Advisory Board & Working Groups

May 29, 2013 (Cambridge, MA) -- MassBio has named 51 industry leaders to new advisory groups within the organization that will drive and oversee programming.

The new groups were named to support the new MassBio Forums, panel and networking sessions designed to meet the varied needs of the diverse life sciences community by providing the best, timeliest, most forward-looking and forward-thinking content possible. The effort has already led to the upcoming Adventures in Biotech program, a six-part series of discussions with industry leaders on building a biotech company in the current financial and regulatory environment. The first program, Dreams to Reality: Case Studies & Successes, will be held Thursday, June 13th at 8 a.m. at MassBio. For more information and to register, visit www.massbio.org.

“Here at MassBio we strive for excellence and constantly seek opportunities to enhance our support of our members,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio. “Working closely with our Board of Directors, we realized the way to bring the very best programming to the life sciences community was to look to industry leaders in helping shape and execute the programs industry needs to thrive.”

“The strength of MassBio is in the knowledge and network of its members,” said MassBio Board Chairman Geoff MacKay, President & CEO of Organogenesis, Inc. “We are thrilled to have so many industry experts stepping up to serve our new programming groups and share their expertise with our broader membership.” MassBio Forums are overseen by a Forum Advisory Board of 18 industry leaders with a breadth of experience. The Forum Advisory Board includes:

• Debbie Benjamin, Director of Facilities & Lab Management, Celgene

• Nils Bergenhem, Principal, NB R&D Consulting

• Bob Bondaryk, President and CEO, KeraFast

• Susan Boynton, VP, Global Regulatory Affairs, Shire HGT

• Kathy Call,Senior Director & Head, Proteogenomics, Genzyme Corporation

• Dalia Cohen, Founder & President/Science Entrepreneur, ALN Associates

• Michael G. Donovan, Partner and Northeast Area Industry Leader for Biotechnology, Ernst & Young

• Brian Fenton, Executive Director, Business Development, Shire HGT

• Roger Frechette, Co-Founder and Principal, New England Pharm Associates

• Mike Henry, VP, Business Development, Athena Diagnostics

• George Hillman, Business Development, Bach Pharma

• Jim Holmes, Partner, Deloitte

• Joanne Kamens, Executive Director, Addgene

• Chris Kennedy, Founder & CEO, SCM Advisers

• Ralph Lambalot, VP, Biologics Development & Manufacturing Launch, AbbVie

• Tsvetelina Lazarova, Co-Founder & Co-Owner, MedChem Partners

• Imran Nasrullah, Head of Strategic Alliances, T1D Exchange

• Larry Wittenberg, Co-Chair of Life Sciences Practice, Goodwin Proctor

The Forums are organized and planned by 10 volunteer Working Groups. Working Group Co-Chairs include:

Biostatistics / Data Management / Clinical Trials

• John Balser, President, Veristat

• Michelle Harrison, Manager, Clinical Data Management, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Business Development & Finance

• Chris Pereia, Senior Manager, Ernst & Young

• John P. Reilly, VP Business Development, Tetragenetics, Inc.

• Maude Tessier, Assistant Director, Strategic Initiatives & Business Development, Boston Children’s

Hospital

• Paul Thibodeau, Director, Business Development & Strategy, Corporate Licenses, Sanofi MA CRO/CMO

• Peter Meltzer, President & CEO, Organix, Inc.

• Bhavishya Mittal, Scientist II, Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company

• Ed Price, President, PCI Synthesis

• Raj Rajur, Chairman & CEO, CreaGen Biosciences, Inc.

Drug Discovery

• Masha Hareli, Founder & President, ATR, LLC

• Steve Riesinger, Co-founder, MedChem Partners

• Robert Suto, President and CSO, Xtal Biostructures Inc.

Entrepreneur’s University

• Steve Alteiri, Associate, Cooley LLP

• Marc Cote, Co-founder & COO, Accellient Partners, LLC

• John Hession, Partner, Cooley LLP

Formulation and Drug Delivery

• Shikha P. Barman, Ph.D., CEO and CTO, Integral BioSystems

• Angelos Dovletoglou, Executive Director of Preclinical Development Sciences, Epizyme

• Alex Nivorozhkin, Director, Business Development, Neo-Advent

Human Resources

• Patrick Marshall, Chief Business Officer/Co-Founder, StratAcuity

• Eric Raichle, Vice President, Human Resources, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

• James Richardson, VP, Business Development, Marsh & McLennan Agency

• Hewan Small, Senior Director, Human Resources, Selventa, Inc.

Legal & Regulatory

• Mladen Bozic, Director, Global Regulatory Policy & Intelligence, Shire HGT

• David Hoffman, Senior Counsel, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Konstantin Linnik, Partner, Lawyer, Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP

• Jayati Vaidya, Senior Consultant, Advisory Services, Deloitte

Marketing & Communications

• Rob Goldstein, VP, Communications & Public Affairs, ALS Therapy Development Institute

• Mike Walsh, Advocacy Development Manager, MedImmune, Inc.

Safety, Environmental and Facility Operations

• Dick Aichelmann, Associate Director EH&S, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

• Denise Aronson, President, Safety Partners

• Chris Gingrow, Senior Manager Facilities Operations, Amgen

• Howard Lefkin, EH&S Manager, UMass Medical School

The MassBio Forums program kicks off with Adventures in Biotech, a six-part series that offers lessons and advice in starting and growing a company.

Upcoming Forums in the series include:

• June 13, 8-10 am Dreams to Reality: Case Studies, Successes

• June 27, 8-10 am Financing the Dream: Avenues for Raising Capital

September 2013

• Executing the Dream I: Strategy & Models for Company Growth

• Executing the Dream II: Science Tactics for Success

October 2013

• Selling the Dream: Partners, Payors, & Patients

• Lessons Learned: Nightmares?

All Forums are open free of charge to MassBio members and this special Adventures in Biotech series is open to non-members for a fee of $25 per session. Learn more and register at www.massbio.org.

