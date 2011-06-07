KCAS, a Bioanalytical Services Provider, Announces CEO Appointment

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KCAS, LLC, a leading bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) announces the appointment of Terry W. Osborn, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer.

“It is an honor to take on this role at KCAS,” Dr. Osborn said. “KCAS continues to make great progress. I’m excited about the opportunity to execute our vision of strategic growth while continuing to provide the best customer service to our clients.”

Dr. Osborn continues, “KCAS has a proud history. Our scientific credibility is built on the important contributions we’ve made to our clients’ research for over thirty years. No regulatory agency has ever rejected a study based on our data. My goal is to continue building on that reputation and drive growth in our small molecule, large molecule and alkaline hematin lines of business.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Osborn has proven to be a successful entrepreneur and has held executive management roles at numerous science-based companies specializing in stem cell, genomic biomarkers, formulation development and manufacturing, and medical diagnostics. Dr. Osborn has delivered outstanding customer satisfaction and strong investor returns, including developing sales opportunities, and enhancing profitability in startup, growth, and turnaround environments.

Michael Lanman, Vice President of Operations, concurs, “Terry’s proven leadership will be key to KCAS’ continued success. We’re thrilled to have him in this new role to drive the strategic growth plans of our management team and investors.”

As part of Heartland BioVentures, Dr. Osborn began serving on KCAS’ board of directors in 2009. He was the founding CEO and current board member of AbaStar MDx Inc., a private CNS molecular diagnostic company, and past CEO of Pharmaceutical Development Center (PDC), a contract formulation, development, and cGMP manufacturer. Today, PDC is part of AAIPharma. Dr. Osborn holds a doctorate degree in biochemistry from the University of California at Riverside and a master of business administration from Pepperdine University.

About KCAS, LLC

KCAS provides bioanalytical, immunoanalytical, alkaline hematin, and biomarker services to a diverse, worldwide client portfolio of pharmaceutical, biotech, animal health and medical device companies. Since 1979, KCAS has delivered responsive, reliable and personalized results, boosting clients’ bottom lines by enabling them to get drugs to market more quickly and effectively. For more information about KCAS, visit www.kcasbio.com.