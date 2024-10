MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Harvey, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief science officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, will be a featured speaker at the American Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting & Exposition (APhA2015) in San Diego later this month, highlighting new technologies and techniques that will create a commercially viable domestic supply of the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99).

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.