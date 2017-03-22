Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Announces First Keynote Panel For Its 2017 Industry Exposition

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO®) today announced the keynote panel for the 2017 iBIO Industry Exposition (iBIO IndEx), held in Rosemont, Illinois, April 24, 2017. The theme of this year’s iBIO IndEx, is “Converge to Emerge.” The iBIO IndEx 2017 is a place to connect with more than 500 key thought leaders and peers from diverse backgrounds, and gather insight to help drive industry-wide growth and transformation in Illinois. iBIO’s signature event is a forum to discuss the latest trends and innovations impacting our community.

“We are excited to announce the first keynote panel for the 2017 iBIO IndEx,” said Warren Ribley, iBIO president and CEO. “We are very fortunate this year to have a strong lineup of industry leaders from our community. Attendees can expect to learn how the biopharma community is focusing on innovative lifesaving medicines while navigating a changing regulatory and political landscape.”

The four keynote panelists are:

Jim Robinson, president, Astellas Americas

Jeff Stewart, president, U.S. Commercial Operations, AbbVie

Stephen J. Ubl, president and CEO, PhRMA

Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and CEO, Horizon Pharma plc and chairman, iBIO

“Thanks to the tireless work of biopharmaceutical researchers and scientists, we have entered a new era of medicine that is transforming the way we treat and cure diseases,” said Stephen Ubl, president and CEO PhRMA . “The iBIO IndEx is an opportunity to convene with other industry stakeholders to discuss ways we can work together to build upon this scientific progress and make our health care system more responsive to the needs of patients.”

“We are heading into an unprecedented time of growth and collaboration in our industry,” said Timothy P. Walbert, president, chairman and chief executive officer of Horizon Pharma plc and chairman of iBIO. “The connections we have to each other and the work we do on behalf of patients is at the very core of what makes our community great.”

The 2017 iBIO IndEx will also feature the PROPEL Business Plan Competition and Innovation Showcase, a partnership with Illinois major academic research institutions to showcase the next generation of new ventures.

iBIO IndEx program highlights include:

PROPEL® Business Plan Competition ($15,000 cash award)

Innovation Showcase: more than 10 fast pitch venture presentations

Product and service exhibits

Illinois BioGENEius high school science competition

Breakout sessions focusing on topics for industry, startups, patient engagement, and industrial biotechnology

CLE credit track

The iBIO IndEx programming would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. AbbVie, Astellas, Horizon Pharma plc, Shire and Takeda are major supporters of the iBIO IndEx. Deloitte, Ernst & Young, McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff, Perkins Coie, PhRMA, and Vetter Development Services provide programming support.

For more information about the iBIO IndEx, visit the conference website: http://index.ibio.org.

About the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization

iBIO’s mission is to make Illinois and the surrounding Midwest one of the world’s top life sciences centers: a great place to do business and a great place to grow technology ventures.

iBIO, working on its own and through valued partners

Promotes sound public policy at the local, state and federal levels;

Improves our region’s ability to create, attract and retain businesses

Orchestrates industry involvement to help solve America’s math and science education crisis

Builds community by providing opportunities to connect and engage with the industry

We thereby contribute to the well-being of people worldwide while creating new jobs, attracting firms to the region and generating prosperity.

iBIO’s Leadership Sponsors are AbbVie, Astellas, Horizon Pharma plc, Shire and Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America.