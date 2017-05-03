Citi Appointed Depositary Bank For Verona Pharma’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Verona Pharma plc (“Verona Pharma”) as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme. Verona Pharma’s ADRs trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “VRNA.” Each ADR represents 8 ordinary shares of Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma’s ordinary shares continue to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the symbol “VRP.”

“Citi is delighted to be appointed by Verona Pharma as depositary bank for its Nasdaq listed ADR programme,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. “We are confident that we will be able to assist Verona Pharma in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network.”

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma’s product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and potentially asthma.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

