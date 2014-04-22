BioAgilytix Labs Welcomes Dr. Dominique Gouty As Vice President Of Business Operations

BioAgilytix Labs, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services, today announced that Dominique Gouty has joined the company as Vice President of Business Operations, where she will hold key roles in both technical and commercial biopharmaceutical services. Bringing with her over 20 years of industry experience and a career spanning R&D, clinical operations, and manufacturing in several multi-national pharmaceutical organizations such as Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, as well as smaller biotech companies and CROs, Dr. Gouty is the leading expert in key subjects concerning preclinical and clinical bioanalysis for novel therapeutic biologics and biosimilars.

