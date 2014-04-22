SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

BioAgilytix Labs Welcomes Dr. Dominique Gouty As Vice President Of Business Operations

April 22, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

BioAgilytix Labs, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services, today announced that Dominique Gouty has joined the company as Vice President of Business Operations, where she will hold key roles in both technical and commercial biopharmaceutical services. Bringing with her over 20 years of industry experience and a career spanning R&D, clinical operations, and manufacturing in several multi-national pharmaceutical organizations such as Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, as well as smaller biotech companies and CROs, Dr. Gouty is the leading expert in key subjects concerning preclinical and clinical bioanalysis for novel therapeutic biologics and biosimilars.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff