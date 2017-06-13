Battelle WayFinder Q.I. Dashboard Version 2.3 Includes Several New Features

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced today the release of WayFinder™ Q.I. Dashboard 2.3, an advanced analytics tool for hospitals and hospital systems to track and analyze Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other quality metrics.

Version 2.3 provides insight on between-hospital patient readmissions and monthly monitoring of performance on Center for Disease Control (CDC) National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) measures (which were previously available on a quarterly basis). It also includes ICD-10 diagnosis classification support for the quality measures tracked and support for race, ethnicity, age and language (REAL) parameters in patient data to further break out care-quality trends.

Battelle’s WayFinder solution differentiates itself from competitors by accelerating the time-to-value for hospitals by securing insights from AHRQ quality data quickly, cutting a process that previously took as much as two years down to mere months. By eliminating this “seven-quarter lag,” which is the typical timeline for AHRQ reporting, hospitals will have access to fresher QI data, enabling them to better understand what’s happening in their systems and make informed decisions more quickly.

Enhanced assessment of readmissions within and between hospitals via a master patient index will help state hospital associations work with hospitals collaboratively to reduce readmissions and avoid payer penalties for readmissions. According to Kaiser Health News, in 2015 government records showed nearly 2,600 hospitals in the United States lost a total of $420 million in federal readmissions penalties.

Monthly insights on NHSN measures will help hospital administrators better track hospital-associated infections, blood safety errors, infection control adherence rates and other safety process measures aligned with NHSN guidelines.

“We are excited to announce WayFinder’s new features, designed to accelerate hospitals’ access to granular QI data,” said Warren Strauss, Director of Health and Analytics at Battelle. “This data will give hospitals deeper insights into the patients they serve, leading to improved patient outcomes and a reduction of costs.”

WayFinder is currently being rolled out by the Ohio Hospital Association to its members as part of the CMS Hospital Improvement Innovation Networks (HIINs).

For more information on about Battelle’s WayFinder software and how it is being used by OHA, visit www.ohiohospitals.org/wayfinder.

