Agenus Reports Third Quarter 2013 Financial Results

October 24, 2013 | 
min read

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), a biotechnology company working to develop novel immunology based treatments for cancers and infectious diseases, today announced its financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2013.

“Recently, we achieved important milestones in both QS-21 Stimulon®1 adjuvant-containing programs as well as our Prophage Phase 2 newly diagnosed brain cancer trial. We are gratified to have contributed to the clinical success of the world’s most advanced malaria vaccine candidate with QS-21 Stimulon.

Earnings
