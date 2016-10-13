AFR Furniture Rental Joins MassBio’s Purchasing Consortium

October 12, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) – MassBio members can now save on furniture rental through a new partnership with AFR® Furniture Rental (AFR), announced today.

By joining the already robust MassBio Purchasing Consortium, AFR has committed to offering MassBio members a nine percent discount on commercial, residential, special event and trade show furniture. AFR will also provide specialized customer service, space planning, CAD drawing, and a waived security deposit for MassBio members nationwide.

“Access to the proper furniture is a basic necessity for MassBio members, but not all members want to or can invest in making a long-term furniture purchase,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “We are pleased to offer MassBio members access to high-quality rental furniture at a discount through our new partnership. Making this an easy process for our members will allow them to focus on what they do best: researching and developing treatments and cures for patients around the world.”

“We are looking forward to this new partnership and honored to have been chosen as MassBio’s primary supplier for furniture rental,” said Debbie Dauer, National Sales Manager at AFR.

AFR, established in 1975, is the nation’s second-largest furniture rental company. AFR offers 23 strategic locations across the United States.

The MassBio Purchasing Consortium aggregates the purchasing power of MassBio member companies to negotiate contracts with vendors that create significant savings for members. Current contracts include lab supplies and equipment, prescription/safety eyewear and footwear, uniform and facility services, equipment maintenance, hazardous and biomedical waste removal, packaged and bulk gases, office supplies and furniture, technology hardware and services, travel management, domestic and international shipping, and scientific journals and subscriptions.

Contract highlights are available online at www.massbio.org.