Azitra, Inc. Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

Q1 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

Advanced ATR-12’s Phase 1b trial, activating sites, advancing central IRB approval, and identifying initial subjects with Netherton syndrome for dosing; primary endpoints are safety and tolerability, with efficacy endpoints also being evaluated

Successfully completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for ATR-04, a novel treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced rash, a common and debilitating side effect in cancer patients; on track for IND submission mid-2024

Announced Topical application of ATR-12 to ex vivo human skin demonstrates the potential for superior LEKTI delivery compared to topical LEKTI application Preclinical data suggests ATR-12 can significantly reduce IL-36γ, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that drives Netherton syndrome Full data to be presented on May 10 th at ASGCT



Advanced Bayer Joint Development Agreement and discussions with Bayer for a license agreement

Strengthened IP portfolio with U.S. patent issuance

Francisco Salva, CEO of Azitra, commented:

“Azitra has made significant progress in 2024, advancing towards crucial milestones and potentially transformative catalysts, including key data readouts. Our lead program, ATR-12, has secured clinical sites and identified Netherton syndrome patients for enrollment in our 12-patient, Phase 1b clinical trial, which will assess safety, tolerability, and efficacy endpoints. We expect to announce initial safety data before year end.

We also announced novel preclinical findings at ASGCT related to ATR-12, showcasing its potential for superior LEKTI delivery compared to topical LEKTI application when administered to ex vivo human skin. Moreover, preclinical evidence suggests that ATR-12 can markedly reduce IL-36g, a pro-inflammatory cytokine implicated in Netherton syndrome, further validating the potential of our approach.

In addition, we made notable progress with ATR-04, targeting EGFRi-associated rash in cancer patients. Following a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA, we plan to submit an IND for a Phase 1b trial by mid-2024. Subject to FDA clearance, we aim to initiate the trial before year-end in patients undergoing a rash due to EGFR inhibitors.

In February 2024, we completed a follow-on public offering, garnering $5.0 million in gross proceeds, which will support the advancement of our clinical programs. Additionally, we bolstered our IP portfolio with the issuance of a U.S. patent from the USPTO for treating skin diseases, including ichthyosis vulgaris, a condition affecting roughly 1.3 million Americans, using recombinant microorganisms.

Furthermore, we are encouraged by the recent advancements in our Joint Development Agreement with Bayer and their renewed commitment to executing a license agreement.

With a robust pipeline, strong partnerships, and upcoming value-driving milestone announcements, we believe Azitra is poised to revolutionize the treatment landscape for severe skin conditions and deliver significant shareholder value in the near future.”

Pipeline and Upcoming Milestones

ATR-12 - Netherton syndrome (Rare skin disease with no FDA approved treatment options). Global Prevalence: 20K+ patients. Estimated Peak Sales Opportunity: ~$250 million. Clinical Status: Phase 1b Upcoming milestones: Publication of preclinical data at the ASGCT (American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy) Annual Meeting on May 10, 2024 and at the SID (Society for Investigative Dermatology) Annual Meeting on May 17, 2024 First patient dosed in 12-patient clinical trial Initial clinical safety data in late 2024

ATR-04 - EGFRi-associated rash (Chemotherapy agents such as EGFR inhibitors and immunotherapies such as early BTK inhibitors lead to an aggressive and debilitating rash on many patients). US Prevalence: ~150K patients. Estimated Peak Sales Opportunity: >$1B. Clinical Status: Pre-IND Upcoming milestones: Publication of preclinical data at the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting on May 23, 2024 IND submission in mid-2024 First patient dosed in first-in-human clinical trial in late 2024 or early 2025

Bayer Joint Development Agreement (Joint development on S. epidermidis strains and products for eczema-prone skin.) Global Prevalence: 230 million. Annual economic burden in Europe: $30B. Status: Azitra is responsible for early research, and Bayer is responsible for clinical development and commercialization Upcoming milestones: Execution of a licensing agreement with upfront payment

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Service Revenue – Related Party : The Company generated $0 service revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $113,300 for the comparable period in 2023.

: The Company generated $0 service revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $113,300 for the comparable period in 2023. Research and Development (R&D) expenses : R&D expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $1.5 million compared to $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2023.

: R&D expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $1.5 million compared to $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2023. General and Administrative (G&A) expenses : G&A expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $1.5 million compared to $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2023.

: G&A expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $1.5 million compared to $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2023. Net Loss was $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the comparable period in 2023.

was $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the comparable period in 2023. Cash and cash equivalents: As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.0 million.

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 unique bacterial strains that can be screened for unique therapeutic characteristics. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the Company’s library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company’s initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Service revenue – related party $ - $ 113,300 Total revenue - 113,300 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,488,527 843,012 Research and development 1,472,970 829,035 Total operating expenses 2,961,497 1,672,047 Loss from operations (2,961,497 ) (1,558,747 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 7,609 285 Interest expense (915 ) (89,832 ) Change in fair value of convertible note - (800,000 ) Change in fair value of warrants 28,255 5,621 Other expense (6,327 ) (4,792 ) Total other income (expense) 28,622 (888,718 ) Net loss before income taxes (2,932,875 ) (2,447,465 ) Income tax expense - (9,715 ) Net loss $ (2,932,875 ) (2,457,180 ) Dividends on preferred stock - (712,080 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (2,932,875 ) (3,169,260 ) Net loss per Share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (3.00 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 20,182,346 1,055,455

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,001,158 $ 1,795,989 Other receivables 141,608 223,474 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 383,131 516,116 Total current assets $ 3,525,897 $ 2,535,579 Property and equipment, net 676,383 710,075 Other assets 1,865,713 1,869,832 Total assets $ 6,067,993 $ 5,115,486 Liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 583,055 $ 897,272 Current financing lease liability 14,954 14,600 Current operating lease liability 310,929 307,655 Accrued expenses 348,930 383,668 Total current liabilities 1,257,868 1,603,195 Long-term financing lease liability 22,296 26,169 Long-term operating lease liability 465,315 537,523 Warrant liability 7,298 35,453 Total liabilities 1,743,777 2,202,340 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 2,880 1,210 Additional paid-in capital 55,852,544 51,510,269 Accumulated deficit (51,531,208 ) (48,598,333 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,324,126 2,913,146 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,067,993 $ 5,115,486

