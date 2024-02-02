Azenta Launches the BioArc™ Ultra, a Breakthrough, Automated Solution for Efficient, Eco-Friendly Ultracold Sample Management

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the launch of the BioArc™ Ultra (the “Ultra”), a breakthrough, automated solution for high-density, eco-friendly ultracold sample management, designed to provide a new level of performance for large-scale sample management with the potential to forever change the landscape of biorepositories. The Ultra delivers significant operational efficiency benefits, including footprint, labor and electricity cost savings as compared to other commercially available systems, while enabling customers to further their global carbon emissions reduction goals. The Ultra is an innovative evolution stemming from Azenta’s well-established and industry-leading automated ultracold system product range.

The Ultra features a breakthrough eco-friendly cooling system utilizing natural air rather than manufactured, ozone-depleting refrigerants, enabling a zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and zero global warming potential (GWP), two factors that are key to sustainability needs and initiatives within life sciences industries and applications. The innovative, eco-friendly, refrigeration technology also reduces electric power consumption by 70% with a similar reduction in storage system footprint (compared to other commercially available manual options for similar storage capacity).

“We are proud to launch the BioArc Ultra, a breakthrough solution that offers countless economic and environmental sustainability benefits to our customers across the sample management landscape,” stated Dean Montano, Senior Product Manager for Azenta’s Automated Storage Solutions. “We have always maintained the belief that automation is the key to best-in-class sample management in terms of sample security, collection visibility, and efficient operations, and the Ultra takes our portfolio of offerings in this category to the next frontier.”

The Ultra is now available for order and will be featured at the Azenta exhibit booth #909 at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2024 International Conference, February 3-7 in Boston, Massachusetts. Azenta is also hosting a panel discussion entitled “Sustainable Excellence: Charting the Course of an Energy-Efficient Sample Storage Future” taking place at SLAS on Monday, February 5 from 12:00 – 1:00PM in Room 103. This discussion will highlight the savings and sustainability of the Ultra, as well as considerations for a sustainable and cost-effective future for sample storage practices.

For more information visit the BioArc Ultra webpage or to schedule a meeting at SLAS, please register here.

“Safe Harbor Statement” under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the expected performance of the BioArc Ultra with respect to energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and footprint reduction capacity. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the use of the product outside of its intended operation consistent with the product specifications; changes in the design of the product to meet unanticipated customer requirements; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that the performance of the BioArc Ultra will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry’s top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

