Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 14-15, 2024

August 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq: AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, and Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Webcast
The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aytubio.com or directly here. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings
Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Sidoti representative or the Company’s investor relations team at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company’s prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors
Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Events Colorado
