AVITA Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

July 11, 2024 
VALENCIA, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2024. AVITA Medical will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (Friday, August 9, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights.

The live webcast will be accessible through AVITA Medical’s Investor Relations website at ir.avitamedical.com. To participate by telephone, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event on the Investor Relations website.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, in the United States.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

