Avilar Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 30, 2023 | 
1 min read

Avilar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on extracellular protein degradation, today announced that Adam Muzikant, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Business Officer, will present at the upcoming Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston at 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

About Avilar Therapeutics
Avilar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of extracellular protein degraders, a new frontier in targeted protein degradation. Avilar develops ATACs (ASGPR Targeting Chimeras), a new class of protein degraders that shuttle disease-causing proteins from circulation to the endolysosome where the unwanted proteins are degraded. Avilar has built a proprietary discovery platform that includes novel, high-affinity, small molecule ASGPR ligands and advanced modeling of the biophysics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ATAC mediated endocytosis and degradation. This platform enables the modular design and synthesis of ATACs extendable across the extracellular proteome to a wide range of proteins involved in the pathogenesis of human diseases. Avilar is leveraging its ATAC platform to create a broad and diverse pipeline of first-in-class extracellular protein degraders. Avilar is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, please visit www.avilar-tx.com and follow us on Twitter @Avilar_Tx and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
914-204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Source: Avilar Therapeutics

