Aurora Spine Corporation to Attend Sixth Annual American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will be participating in the Sixth Annual ASPN Conference sponsored by The American Society of Pain Neuroscience (ASPN) to be held July 11-14, 2024 at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida. Aurora will be located at Booth 121.



On July 12th, at 10:15 a.m., Aurora Spine will be hosting a product theater debuting investigator-initiated real-world prospective clinical research on SILO TFX and ZIP 51. Pankaj Mehta MD, Steven Falowski MD, and Jason Pope MD will present a comparative analysis from Aurora Spine’s Refine Study, the first multi-center, multi-specialty, randomized control trial for interlaminar fusion with neurosurgeons, ortho-spine surgeons, and intervention pain physicians.

Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, “We are very excited to be participating in this year’s ASPN Conference. We are proud to have an audience with thought-leading physicians to learn about Aurora’s product portfolio and clinical evidence.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine is an emerging growth company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

