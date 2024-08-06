SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Augmedix to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 12, 2024

August 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, announced today it anticipates releasing second quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, August 12, 2024.

On July 19, 2024, Augmedix announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Commure, Inc., a leading provider of technology to healthcare systems. Due to this pending acquisition, management is not hosting a quarterly conference call.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust. The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support. Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
(646) 809-2183
augx@fnkir.com
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com

Northern California Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac