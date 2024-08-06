Augmedix to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 12, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, announced today it anticipates releasing second quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, August 12, 2024.



On July 19, 2024, Augmedix announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Commure, Inc., a leading provider of technology to healthcare systems. Due to this pending acquisition, management is not hosting a quarterly conference call.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust. The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support. Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

