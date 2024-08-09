Atrion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $48.8 million compared to $43.8 million for the same period in 2023. For the just ended quarter, operating income was $0.5 million, down $6.8 million from the comparable 2023 period, and net income was $0.4 million, down $6.2 million from the same period in 2023. Operating income was significantly impacted by the accrual of $5.0 million in acquisition-related expenses discussed below. Second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share were $0.23 compared to $3.73 for the second quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the results for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period, David Battat, President and CEO, stated, “We were pleased to see strong revenue growth of 11%. Adjusting for the accrual of expenses relating to the merger with Nordson Corporation announced May 28, 2024, operating income was $5.5 million, down 25% from the prior year period. Our MPS consoles showed particularly strong growth, with sales up 22% and MPS disposables sales up 21%. We saw continued recovery in our fluid delivery products, with certain product families showing double-digit revenue increases compared to the prior year period. We continued to halt some fluid delivery production lines to reduce inventories accumulated as the result of the supply chain disruptions in 2023. While this halt resulted in under-absorption of overhead and negatively impacted operating income, the value of inventories declined 10% from the first to the second quarters of this year and are 18% lower than they were December 31, 2023.”

Mr. Battat concluded, “As of June 30, 2024, cash and short- and long-term investments totaled $23.2 million. We remain debt free.”

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact: Cindy Ferguson

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 390-9800







ATRION CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 48,773 $ 43,838 $ 96,107 $ 83,831 Cost of goods sold 32,926 26,584 67,909 51,496 Gross profit 15,847 17,254 28,198 32,335 Operating expenses 15,313 9,875 24,522 20,486 Operating income 534 7,379 3,676 11,849 Interest and dividend income 388 127 544 367 Other investment income (loss) (542 ) 98 (651 ) (623 ) Other income 23 29 37 39 Interest expense -- (27 ) -- (27 ) Income before income taxes 403 7,606 3,606 11,605 Income tax provision (1 ) (1,043 ) (412 ) (1,557 ) Net income $ 402 $ 6,563 $ 3,194 $ 10,048 Income per basic share $ 0.23 $ 3.73 $ 1.81 $ 5.71 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,761 1,760 1,761 1,761 Income per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 3.73 $ 1.81 $ 5.70 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,763 1,761 1,762 1,762

ATRION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) June 30, Dec 31, ASSETS 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,462 $ 3,565 Short-term investments 6,124 2,691 Total cash and short-term investments 17,586 6,256 Accounts receivable 26,555 23,029 Inventories 67,641 82,307 Prepaid expenses and other 7,480 3,173 Total current assets 119,262 114,765

Long-term investments 5,624 8,165

Property, plant and equipment, net 122,905 125,347 Other assets 12,563 12,548 $ 260,354 $ 260,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities 17,537 12,621 Other non-current liabilities 3,944 5,315 Stockholders’ equity 238,873 242,889 $ 260,354 $ 260,825

ATRION CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

This release includes a reference to non-GAAP operating income that excludes merger-related expenses accrued in the second quarter of 2024. This financial measure is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The operating income excluding the merger accrual is calculated by increasing operating income by the amount of the merger-related expenses.

We believe that this non-GAAP measure provides insight into our operating income performance. However, this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. and are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table below.