AtkinsRéalis Bolsters Canada’s Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity with Design of $109 Million Facility

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has won a mandate from Jubilant HollisterStier, a leading global pharmaceutical contract manufacturer, to provide detailed design for the expansion of their sterile injectable facility in Montreal as part of Canada’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy pandemic preparedness plan to domestically manufacture and supply vaccines.

“Our life sciences and pharmaceutical capabilities are in demand and helping improve health outcomes in the communities we serve,” commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. “We operationalize our purpose of engineering a better future for our planet and its people by working with clients in this space to ramp up their facilities to deliver cutting-edge medicine in a post-pandemic world. Having completed prior phases of work on this project for Jubilant HollisterStier, this new mandate is an endorsement of the quality of our service level, innovation, and expertise.”

AtkinsRéalis’ Industrial team will provide an integrated end-to-end solution for this phase of the project, including design and professional engineering services for the facility and its manufacturing processes. Previous project mandates by AtkinsRéalis included concept design and preliminary engineering. The new spaces are expected to be operational by late 2026.

Strengthening Canada’s Medical Resilience

The upgrades to the facility will increase its “fill and finish capacity” by over 100%.1 Fill and finishing refers to the process of filling vials with vaccine and finishing the process of packaging and labelling the vaccines for distribution. Expanding the already 40,000 sq. ft facility will create a world-class sterile manufacturing site, offering a wide range of fill and finish capabilities with flexibility in format, type (live, mRNA, and inactivated/subunit) and batch sizes. This flexible manufacturing platform is important as it will allow the facility to address future health emergencies by producing multiple forms of vaccines for various diseases, whether existing or novel.

“Being chosen to support a project that will strengthen Canadian biomedical self-sufficiency to better position the country for future global health events is a privilege,” said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. “Building on our previous life sciences mandates across Canada, this project showcases our expertise assisting clients with their hi-tech manufacturing needs in the global economy.”

The facility’s expansion will generate contract development and manufacturing activities for other Quebec biopharmaceutical companies across the life sciences supply chain. Jubilant HollisterStier’s expansion is partially funded by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund, as well as by the province of Quebec.2

Growing Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Market

The global race to re-shore advanced manufacturing facilities for vaccines, semi-conductors and more is driving a generational shift in demand for industrial construction, logistics and automation. AtkinsRéalis’ end-to-end service spans advisory and concept design, to full engineering, procurement, construction and project management, and continues in to commissioning and training services.

Our Industrial market has deep experience in the life sciences & pharmaceuticals, advanced/hi tech manufacturing, and general manufacturing spheres across a diverse range of sectors including: pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, chemicals, agrifood & AgriChem, semiconductor/microchip, automotive, EV battery, logistics, data centres, and district cooling. This includes delivering projects such as:

