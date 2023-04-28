SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Astria Therapeutics to Present STAR-0215 at the 13th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop

April 28, 2023 | 
1 min read

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it will present information on STAR-0215 and its development in two presentations at the 13th C1-Inhibit Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information on STAR-0215 and its development in two presentations at the 13th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary.

  • Jou-Ku Chung, Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine at Astria Therapeutics, will present new human mechanistic modeling data in a poster titled “Mechanistic Modeling and Simulations Predict Long-Term HAE Attack Prevention with STAR-0215.” The poster session will take place on Friday May 5, at 2:00pm CEST.
  • Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and Principal Investigator for the ALPHA-STAR trial, will present “Design of ALPHA-STAR, a Phase 1b/2 Proof-of-Concept Trial of STAR-0215 as a Long-Acting Preventative Therapy in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Types I or II” in an oral presentation on Saturday May 6, at 9:15am CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Astria:

Investor relations:
Andrea Matthews
investors@astriatx.com

Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
media@astriatx.com

Source: Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie