Astria Therapeutics to Present Findings on Burdens of Disease and Treatment in Hereditary Angioedema at the 2021 NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit

The poster will be available to registrants on the NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit Event Platform from October 18, 2021, to November 18, 2021.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005029/en/