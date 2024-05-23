Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Valencia, Spain on June 1, 2024.

Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, will present information on ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-term open-label trial of STAR-0215 in people living with HAE, in a poster titled “Rationale and Design of the ALPHA-SOLAR Clinical Trial of STAR-0215 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).” The poster session will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00pm CEST.

Nikos Biris, Ph.D., Senior Director of Assay Development at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on the characterization of STAR-0310 in a poster titled “Development and Characterization of STAR-0310: a Novel OX40 Antagonistic Monoclonal Antibody.” The poster session will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00pm CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

