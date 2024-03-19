AstraZeneca to acquire Fusion to accelerate the development of next-generation radioconjugates to treat cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AstraZeneca has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs). The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

RCs have emerged as a promising modality in cancer treatment over recent years. These medicines deliver a radioactive isotope directly to cancer cells through precise targeting using molecules such as antibodies, peptides or small molecules. This approach has many potential advantages compared to traditional radiotherapy including minimising damage to healthy cells and enabling access to tumours not reachable through external beam radiation.

This acquisition complements AstraZeneca’s leading oncology portfolio with the addition of the Fusion pipeline of RCs, including their most advanced programme, FPI-2265, a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). FPI-2265 targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is highly expressed in mCRPC, and is currently in a Phase II trial.

The acquisition brings new expertise and pioneering R&D, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in actinium-based RCs to AstraZeneca. It also strengthens the Company’s presence in and commitment to Canada.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Between thirty and fifty per cent of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates. Together with Fusion, we have an opportunity to accelerate the development of FPI-2265 as a potential new treatment for prostate cancer, and to harness their innovative actinium-based platform to develop radioconjugates as foundational regimens.”

John Valliant, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion, said: “This acquisition combines Fusion’s expertise and capabilities in radioconjugates, including our industry-leading radiopharmaceutical R&D, pipeline, manufacturing and actinium-225 supply chain, with AstraZeneca’s leadership in small molecules and biologics engineering to develop novel radioconjugates. Expanding on our existing collaboration with AstraZeneca where we have advanced FPI-2068, an EGFR-cMET targeted radioconjugate into Phase I clinical trials, gives us a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of next-generation radioconjugates with the aim of transforming patient outcomes.”

Fusion will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations continuing in Canada and the US.

Financial considerations

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca, through a subsidiary, will acquire all of Fusion’s outstanding shares pursuant to a plan of arrangement for a price of $21.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-transferable contingent value right of $3.00 per share in cash payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. The upfront cash portion of the consideration represents a transaction value of approximately $2bn, a 97% premium to Fusion’s closing market price of $10.64 on 18th March 2024 and an 85% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $11.37 before this announcement. Combined, the upfront and maximum potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of approximately $2.4bn, a 126% premium to Fusion’s closing market price on 18th March 2024 and a 111% premium to the 30-day VWAP. As part of the transaction, AstraZeneca will acquire the cash, cash equivalents and short term investments on Fusion’s balance sheet, which totalled $234m as of 31st December 2023.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Fusion shareholders and regulatory clearances.

Notes

Radioconjugates in oncology

RCs combine the precise targeting of antibodies, small molecules or peptides with potent medical radioisotopes to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells. By seeking out cancer cells, RCs provide a more precise mechanism of cancer cell killing compared with traditional radiation therapy, with the goal of improving efficacy while minimising toxicity on healthy cells. RCs are administered via systemic delivery, which enables their use in tumour types not accessible to external beam radiation and the targeting of cancer cells that have spread from the main tumour to other sites in the body.

About FPI-2265

FPI-2265 is an actinium-225 based PSMA-targeting RC for mCRPC, currently in a Phase II trial.

Actinium-225 emits alpha particles and holds the promise of being a next-generation radioisotope in cancer treatment. By delivering a greater radiation dose over a shorter distance, alpha particles such as actinium-225 have the potential for more potent cancer cell killing, and targeted delivery, thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation RCs. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumours. Fusion’s clinical-stage development portfolio includes lead programme, FPI-2265, targeting PSMA for mCRPC and novel RCs targeting solid tumours.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyse changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

