News   Drug Development

ASGCT, Adcomm for Lilly’s Donanemab, Vertex Vs. Bluebird

May 7, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Greg Slabodkin and Heather McKenzie

AAVs and accelerated approval are just two of the topics being discussed at ASGCT. Meanwhile, the race between Vertex and bluebird bio’s gene therapies Casgevy and Lyfgenia is heating up.

In this edition of The Weekly, BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst and News Editor Greg Slabodkin share their insights from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s 27th annual conference, including advances around adeno-associated viruses and the ongoing discussion about the FDA’s accelerated approval program and how it relates to rare diseases.

Also, on Tuesday, Eli Lilly announced that an advisory committee meeting will be held for its Alzheimer’s drug donanemab on June 10. Lilly is aiming for full approval of the anti-amyloid antibody after accelerated approval was denied in January 2023. And the race between Vertex and bluebird bio’s gene therapies Casgevy and Lyfgenia is heating up.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Jef Akst is Managing Editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on X @JefAkst and on LinkedIn.

Jef Akst, Greg Slabodkin and Heather McKenzie
