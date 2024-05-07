ASGCT, Adcomm for Lilly’s Donanemab, Vertex Vs. Bluebird

In this edition of The Weekly, BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst and News Editor Greg Slabodkin share their insights from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s 27th annual conference, including advances around adeno-associated viruses and the ongoing discussion about the FDA’s accelerated approval program and how it relates to rare diseases.

Also, on Tuesday, Eli Lilly announced that an advisory committee meeting will be held for its Alzheimer’s drug donanemab on June 10. Lilly is aiming for full approval of the anti-amyloid antibody after accelerated approval was denied in January 2023. And the race between Vertex and bluebird bio’s gene therapies Casgevy and Lyfgenia is heating up.

