Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical , Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a global leader of innovative digital solutions for the operating room, announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2024.



Recent Highlights

Announced a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. (“KARL STORZ”), a wholly owned direct subsidiary of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an independent, family-owned global medical technology company. Under the Merger Agreement, KARL STORZ will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Asensus Surgical for $0.35 per share in cash (the “Merger”)

Leading independent proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, recommend that stockholders vote FOR the merger proposal

Second quarter revenue of $2.2 million

The Company had cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $7.8 million at June 30, 2024

“We’re at a critical juncture for our company. After thoroughly exploring all reasonably available options, we believe the Merger proposal offers the best opportunity to maximize value for our stockholders in our current circumstances,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “While we understand the offer price may not meet everyone’s expectations, it does provide a definite return in a challenging financial environment. If the Merger is not approved, we expect to seek bankruptcy protection. We encourage all stockholders to carefully review the information we’ve provided and to participate in this crucial vote. Every vote matters as we determine the best path forward for Asensus Surgical and all of our stakeholders.”

Company Urges Stockholder Participation in Critical Merger Vote as Extended Deadline Approaches

The Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders regarding the merger proposal with KARL STORZ was recently adjourned to Tuesday August 20, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). While we have received proxies for approximately 55% of our outstanding shares with over 80% voted in favor of the merger proposal, we still need more votes to approve the transaction. Approval from a majority of all shares of our common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote as of our record date of June 28, 2024 is required for approval.

If not approved, the Company will incur significant near-term financial obligations, including a repayment to KARL STORZ of their $20 million securitized note, plus interest and prepayment premium, as well as associated transaction expenses. These obligations exceed the Company’s assets as reflected on its current balance sheet. As outlined in the Proxy Statement we filed with the SEC on July 5, 2024, over $300 million would need to be raised to support operations through 2027.

The Board of Directors, after careful consideration, concluded that this merger proposal represents the best choice to maximize stockholder value. Leading independent proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, have also recommended that the merger proposal is in stockholders’ best interests. If the Merger is not approved, we expect to seek bankruptcy protection in order to maximize the value of our assets as we seek an orderly liquidation of the company.

KARL STORZ’s merger offer stands at $0.35 per share. While lower than historical valuations, we believe this represents the best available price given current circumstances. Prior to accepting this deal, various alternatives were explored, including partnerships and potential acquisitions, but no other potential counterparty indicated interest in a transaction at a higher price.

Stockholder participation in this vote is crucial. Abstaining or failing to vote is effectively the same as voting against the merger proposal, as approval is needed from a majority of outstanding shares, not just a majority of votes cast.

Any stockholder with questions about the Special Meeting or in need of assistance in voting their shares should contact the Company’s proxy solicitor:

Alliance Advisors

200 Broadacres Drive, 3rd Floor

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Stockholders, banks and brokers may call toll free: (844) 858-7383

Outside the U.S. and Canada: 1-520-524-4960

Second Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported revenue of $2.2 million as compared to revenue of $1.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 included $0.8 million in system revenue, $0.6 million in lease revenue, $0.6 million in instruments and accessories, and $0.2 million in services.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, total operating expenses were $23.1 million, as compared to $18.9 million, in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net loss was $25.7 million, or $0.09 per share, as compared to a net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.09 per share, in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the adjusted net loss was $18.1 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $20.3 million, or $0.09 per share in the three months ended June 30, 2023, after adjusting for the following charges: amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and change in fair value of warrant liabilities, all of which are non-cash charges.

Balance Sheet Updates

The Company had cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $7.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product $ 1,396 $ 298 $ 1,709 $ 591 Service 236 289 521 484 Lease 575 494 1,100 982 Total revenue 2,207 1,081 3,330 2,057 Cost of revenue: Product 1,155 1,612 2,836 2,837 Service 695 519 1,147 1,268 Lease 809 943 1,732 1,916 Total cost of revenue 2,659 3,074 5,715 6,021 Gross loss (452 ) (1,993 ) (2,385 ) (3,964 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 7,631 8,980 15,722 19,119 Sales and marketing 3,655 4,449 7,297 9,002 General and administrative 5,994 5,124 10,368 10,592 Amortization of intangible assets 110 114 224 226 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,700 203 12,180 308 Total operating expenses 23,090 18,870 45,791 39,247 Operating loss (23,542 ) (20,863 ) (48,176 ) (43,211 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,825 ) — 291 — Interest income 66 431 192 870 Interest expense (321 ) — (321 ) — Other expense, net (52 ) (242 ) (111 ) (460 ) Total other (expense) income, net (2,132 ) 189 51 410 Loss before income taxes (25,674 ) (20,674 ) (48,125 ) (42,801 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (75 ) 12 (121 ) (79 ) Net loss (25,749 ) (20,662 ) (48,246 ) (42,880 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 272,316 239,570 270,791 238,929 Comprehensive loss: Net loss (25,749 ) (20,662 ) (48,246 ) (42,880 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (174 ) 175 (668 ) 725 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments 1 99 9 406 Comprehensive loss $ (25,922 ) $ (20,388 ) $ (48,905 ) $ (41,749 )

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,782 $ 17,096 Short-term investments, available-for-sale — 3,971 Accounts receivable, net 406 3,508 Inventories 7,160 7,172 Prepaid expenses 2,729 3,143 Other current assets 1,364 1,496 Total Current Assets 19,441 36,386 Restricted cash 1,517 1,642 Inventories, net of current portion 2,516 4,043 Property and equipment, net 8,034 8,959 Intellectual property, net 1,012 1,237 Net deferred tax assets 34 44 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,688 5,165 Other long-term assets 1,260 1,610 Total Assets $ 38,502 $ 59,086 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,057 $ 4,145 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 3,977 5,390 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,611 1,636 Contingent consideration, current 14,400 — Operating lease liabilities, current 1,070 1,036 Deferred revenue 496 421 Notes payable 15,309 — Total Current Liabilities 39,920 12,628 Long Term Liabilities: Deferred revenue – less current portion 258 290 Contingent consideration — 2,220 Warrant liabilities 5,597 5,888 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 4,054 4,646 Total Liabilities 49,829 25,672 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized at

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 272,616,330 and

264,921,526 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 273 265 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 977,285 973,129 Accumulated deficit (987,614 ) (939,368 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,271 ) (612 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (11,327 ) 33,414 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 38,502 $ 59,086

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (48,246 ) $ (42,880 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation 1,682 1,652 Amortization of intangible assets 224 226 Amortization (accretion) of discounts and premiums on investments, net 979 (298 ) Stock-based compensation 3,273 3,894 Deferred tax expense — 79 Bad debt expense 5 — Change in inventory reserves 1,011 459 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (291 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,180 308 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,008 1,614 Inventories (646 ) (1,240 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 387 40 Prepaid expenses 391 409 Other current and long-term assets 350 340 Accounts payable (2,040 ) 961 Accrued employee compensation and benefits (1,319 ) (577 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 912 (55 ) Deferred revenue 62 (94 ) Interest payable 309 — Operating lease liabilities (459 ) (42 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities (28,228 ) (35,204 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of available-for-sale investments — (12,268 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 3,000 48,735 Purchase of property and equipment (111 ) (166 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by investing activities 2,889 36,301 Financing Activities: Proceeds from notes payable 15,000 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 982 196 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (176 ) (490 ) Proceeds from refund of non-redeemed shares of non-accredited investors 85 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 5 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 15,891 (289 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9 751 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,439 ) 1,559 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 18,738 7,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 9,299 $ 9,029 Supplemental Disclosure for Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for leases $ 804 $ 655 Cash paid for taxes $ 142 $ 262 Supplemental Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Transfer of inventories to property and equipment $ 857 $ 802 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 112 $ 417

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (25,749 ) $ (20,662 ) $ (48,246 ) $ (42,880 ) Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets (a) 110 114 224 226 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) 5,700 203 12,180 308 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (c) 1,825 — (291 ) — Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ (18,114 ) $ (20,345 ) $ (36,133 ) $ (42,346 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.18 ) Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets (a) — — — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) 0.02 — 0.04 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (c) — — — — Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 )

The non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, which provide management with additional insight into the Company’s results of operations from period to period without certain non-cash charges, are calculated using the following adjustments:

a) Intangible assets that are amortized consist of developed technology and purchased patent rights recorded at cost and amortized over 7 to 10 years.

b) Contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Senhance System in 2015 is recorded as a liability and is the estimate of the fair value of potential milestone payments related to business acquisitions. Contingent consideration is measured at fair value using a probability of occurrence related to the Merger Agreement with KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. and Karl Storz California Inc. for a proposed Merger and a Monte-Carlo simulation utilizing significant unobservable inputs including the probability of achieving each of the potential milestones, revenue volatility, EURO to USD exchange rate, and an estimated discount rate associated with the risks of the expected cash flows attributable to the various milestones. Significant increases or decreases in any of the probabilities of success or changes in expected timelines for achievement of any of these milestones would result in a significantly higher or lower fair value of these milestones, respectively, and commensurate changes to the associated liability. The contingent consideration is revalued at each reporting period and changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

c) The Company recorded warrant liabilities related to common stock warrants issued in the registered direct offering in July 2023.

Warrant liabilities were recorded at their initial estimated fair value. Adjustments associated with changes in fair value of the warrant liabilities are included in the Company’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

