Asensus Surgical Announces The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, Colorado to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

First Senhance® System placement at a dedicated pediatric hospital in the United States

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a global leader of innovative digital solutions for the operating room, announced that The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, Colorado, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE network, has entered into an agreement to utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.



“We are thrilled to announce the first dedicated pediatric hospital placement of a Senhance® System in the United States,” stated Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. “This reflects our shared commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of children undergoing surgical procedures.”

“The Senhance System, uniquely suited for pediatrics, is a valuable addition to our surgical toolkit,” said Dr. Steve S. Rothenberg at The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “The System’s advanced features hold promise for improving outcomes in pediatric and adolescent surgery, aligning with our commitment to preserve the benefits of minimally invasive surgery while pursuing innovation and excellence in patient care.”





The Senhance Surgical System was developed to address the challenges of pediatric surgery while preserving the benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

About The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Established in 2010 and located within Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is dedicated to delivering specialized pediatric care. The Rocky Mountain Hospital hosts over 200 subspecialty physicians covering areas such as Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Pediatric Oncology, and Pediatric Cardiology, ensuring 24/7 coverage by pediatric attending physicians. With a focus on children’s healthcare, the hospital is equipped with pediatric-specific supplies and serves as a regional hub for comprehensive pediatric support throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Committed to providing compassionate healthcare, fostering innovation, and engaging with the community, The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children remains a trusted resource for pediatric care in Denver.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA™ System, visit www.asensus.com .

