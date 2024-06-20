Ascential Medical & Life Sciences Appoints Vinod Mirchandani as Chief Technology Officer

With robust leadership and operational experience, Vinod will develop and deploy a technology strategy to drive customer success and company growth

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascential Medical & Life Sciences, a leader in end-to-end solutions for complex medical & life science devices that provides total commercialization services from ideation to scaled manufacturing, announced today the appointment of Vinod Mirchandani as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Vinod joins Ascential from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he helped transform the company’s R&D organization, driving technological innovation within the healthcare industry.

“Vinod’s proven track record of leading transformative technology initiatives makes him an ideal fit for Ascential,” said Anupam Girdhar, divisional CEO of Ascential Medical & Life Sciences. “His deep understanding of healthcare’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, combined with his passion for innovation and customer-centric solutions, aligns perfectly with our mission to harness science and technology to save lives.”

As CTO, Vinod will work closely with the executive team to identify emerging trends and leverage technology to enhance the company’s ability to tackle the most challenging problems where the cost of failure is high. He will strengthen Ascential’s capabilities to support customers with improved workflows, reduced costs and increased speed to market. Additionally, Vinod will play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across the organization.

Vinod holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and Master of Science degree in Technology Management from NTU. His distinguished career spans more than 40 years, with progressive roles in research and development (R&D) at renowned companies such as Xerox, Applied Biosystems, Johnson & Johnson, and most recently, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Vinod spent 18 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served as vice president of internal innovation and supported the Chief Scientific Officer to promote internal innovation and collaboration efforts. Prior to that, he was vice president of R&D, leading all facets of R&D for qPCR, Capillary Electrophoresis, MicroArray and Next Gen Sequencing platforms.

“I look forward to collaborating with colleagues and customers to identify and address technology opportunities and further strengthen our overall value proposition,” said Vinod. “The accomplished Ascential Medical & Life Sciences team has a proven track record for customer satisfaction and success and is well-positioned to continue providing unparalleled, end-to-end contract development and manufacturing solutions.”

“Vinod’s experience and accomplishments at Thermo Fisher Scientific and beyond speak for themselves. Not only does he have the technical skills for the role, but he also has the management and organizational experience needed to implement processes, initiatives and strategy across the company,” said Jeff Moss, CEO of Ascential Technologies. “As we take our technology roadmap to the next level under his direction, we will continue to prove why we are the partner of choice for our customers.”

About Ascential Medical & Life Sciences

Ascential Medical & Life Sciences designs, develops, and automates complex products from ideation to scaled manufacturing, tackling customers’ most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of end-to-end innovation experience, Ascential brings together D&K Engineering, Korvis, NACS, Kinematic Automation, Aspect Automation, Quantum 3, and Primatics under its umbrella. The company helps customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. Ascential’s uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators such as 3M, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Learn more at ascentialtech.com/mls/.

