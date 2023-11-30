Artificial Intelligence, Part 2: Human Interaction, Liability, and Patient Safety

The breadth of AI in healthcare applications is broad. How much human oversight is necessary or preferred when leveraging AI in the interest of patient safety?

Listen to this in-depth discussion on how AI can help identify end-to-end data weaknesses, as well as broader implications regarding the inevitability of human interaction.

This is part two of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development.

Guests

⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠, Director of Innovation, Data Science and Strategy, GlaxoSmithKline⁠⁠⁠

⁠Mike King⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Exelixis

⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠, Chief Information Officer, DataHow

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

