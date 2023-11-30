SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Artificial Intelligence, Part 2: Human Interaction, Liability, and Patient Safety

November 30, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Listen to this in-depth discussion on how AI can help identify end-to-end data weaknesses, as well as broader implications regarding the inevitability of human interaction, with guests from GSK, IQVIA, Exelixis and DataHow.

The breadth of AI in healthcare applications is broad. How much human oversight is necessary or preferred when leveraging AI in the interest of patient safety?

Listen to this in-depth discussion on how AI can help identify end-to-end data weaknesses, as well as broader implications regarding the inevitability of human interaction.

This is part two of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development.

Guests

⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠, Director of Innovation, Data Science and Strategy, GlaxoSmithKline⁠⁠⁠

⁠Mike King⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Exelixis

⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠, Chief Information Officer, DataHow

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Artificial intelligence
BioSpace Insights
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen