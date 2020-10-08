What to Do If Your New Job Isn't Working Out

There are few things worse than finding out that your new biotech job just isn’t what you dreamed it would be. You resigned from your previous job, leaving behind a place where you were comfortable and knew your colleagues, only to end up in a position that just doesn’t suit you. Unfortunately, this happens to many employees as they try to transition to another field or are simply climbing the corporate ladder. Whether the problem is the actual work itself, your co-workers or the overall company atmosphere, you need to be proactively take action. So, what do you do if your job just isn’t working out for you? Let’s explore some of your “take charge” options.

Give It Time

It’s no secret that there are always growing pains when it comes to starting a new job, especially in the biotech industry. Every company has their own way of doing things, from using proprietary systems, to conducting tests and developing equipment, to reporting findings and daily activities. Because of this, it can take some time to adjust, especially when you’re moving from one segment of the field to another. So, don’t panic just yet! While there are some things that you can do to ensure that you start the job on the right foot, sometimes you just need to go with the flow until you get used to the way things are done. If given a little time, you might discover that you like your new job after all.

Accept That You May Not Befriend All of Your Co-Workers

If the problem lies with your new co-workers, sometimes you simply need to accept that not everything will be same as it was with your old employer. Many times, it takes a while for a new employee to be accepted by everyone else in the workplace, and even then, there’s always that one person who simply doesn’t like anyone. Even though everyone at your previous job may have gotten along and were friendly with each other, this doesn’t mean that this same trend is going to follow you to every other company that employs you. Sometimes, the nature of the job or the company culture prevents friendships from forming. While this doesn’t mean that you have to put up with outright hostility, a certain level of cordialness is just fine. So, don’t sweat it!

Have a Discussion with Your Manager

Talk it out! It’s perfectly acceptable to speak to your boss and express your disappointment or frustration with your new position, particularly if you know they are in your corner and were happy to have you onboard. They might have explained the position incorrectly or expected you to understand how things worked right away. The key is to not walk into the discussion angry. So, check your emotions at the door. Instead, be tactful and ask for an appointment to meet with your manager, and then bring up the topic gently. There might be something they can do to adjust your training or daily duties right now or at least in the near future to make your transition a little smoother. If nothing else, you’ll get brownie points for trying to work things out in a levelheaded manner.

Start Hunting for a New Job

It’s ok to always be looking ahead to the big picture. Simply put, some workplaces are just toxic, and there isn’t anything that can be done about them. Whether the employees live in fear of the manager’s wrath or the board of directors demands adherence to impossible deadlines that force everyone to work crazy 16-hour days, you should never have to put up with a toxic culture. We get it. What seemed like an amazing place to work during the interview process turned out to be a nightmare – it happens. If you truly don’t think things will ever get better, it may be time to move on. Start looking for a new biotech job as soon as possible, but don’t quit until you have a different place to work. No one wants to have the scarlet Q (for quit) on their resume after a few short weeks on the job. However, if the environment is directly mentally, physically or emotionally abusive in any way, then it might be time to just walk away. You should never compromise your health or safety for a job.

Let It Go

We’ve all been there. It’s easy to beat yourself up after taking on a job that just isn’t right for you. You sit back and wonder which signs you missed. Maybe you didn’t ask enough questions at the second interview? Perhaps the job description was phrased in a way that you didn’t fully understand? When companies pull a “bait and switch” on you, sometimes, it simply isn’t your fault, and you have to let it go! If you did everything that you could to make it work, then parting ways may just be in the cards. You can’t control the company culture and certainly don’t have much say over how the job is done. So, if your new job just isn’t working out, relax, move on and take solace in the fact that you gave it your all.