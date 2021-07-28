Virology Jobs: Best Opportunities & Tips To Get Hired

More than ever, the current global health crisis has increased the demand for health professionals. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has ravaged across the globe has demanded more experts in microbiology, particularly jobs in virology.

Apart from COVID-19, the past decades have highlighted the need for virologists, who are experts in identifying, studying, and managing viral outbreaks.

A few years ago, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) had made the headlines, followed by worrying epidemics such as the Zika virus, Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and H1N1 influenza, among others.

RELATED: Celsion Corporation Expands Vaccine Advisory Board with the Addition of Dr. Dan H. Barouch and Dr. Luke D. Handke

Tips To Get Hired For Virology Jobs

Due to the demand for medical virologists today, it is vital to be job hunting ready since the competition will be tight. Here are tips to stand out and get hired when applying for virology jobs.

1. Improve Your Skills Through Training

Training, seminars, and workshops are plus points for those who plan to apply for a job. Honing your skills and craft in your field of expertise is essential to be competitive in your career. Most employers positively see employees who are trained and skilled in microbiology and virology.

Include your proof of training and seminars in your resume. Though employers prefer applicants who are willing to learn new skills, they also want those adept in the position's know-hows.

2. Tailor Your Resume

Large companies such as pharmaceuticals, universities, or hospital systems hire thousands of people each year. Submitting an online application will pile up with other applicants before getting screened by a recruiter or human resource personnel.

A recruiter spends just seven seconds or less on your application before they either pursue or discard it. To make it to the cut, make sure the resume stands out by tailoring it for the role you are applying for. Make sure you highlight essential training and skills that the company needs.

Do not make the resume too long or too short. What's important is that your skills and expertise are at the top.

3. Dress to impress

Though your appearance should not matter so much, they make a first impression in most job interviews. The first few minutes of a job interview are critical for first impressions, and your appearance and personality should stand out.

You should dress for the position you're aiming at, look professional and practice interview etiquette. Present yourself in a way that conveys a willingness to learn and grow. Make eye contact with the interviewer and portray your confidence.

4. Use social media and the internet to brand yourself

Currently, employers do check your social media sites and platforms. You can market yourself and improve your chance of getting hired by creating a personal website, blog, or social media account intended for your accomplishments, training, and anything related to your expertise.

5. Be certified

In healthcare settings and the life sciences field, regulatory bodies require professionals to pass a series of tests and practical examinations. All these certificates can help you land the job you want, and they can help you build a good resume.

When employers see you've passed all the certifications and tests needed, you have more chances of getting hired and standing out.

RELATED: Novel Antiviral Compound Covimro Demonstrates In Vivo Efficacy Against Influenza Infection

What is Virology?

Virology is the branch of science that deals with the study of viruses, including their ecology, molecular biology, physiology, distribution, and how they affect the community. It is the scientific discipline concerned with the study of the biology of viruses and viral diseases.

This branch of microbiology is essential today as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Over the years, scientists aim to shed light on how viruses live and infect humans.

This way, they can formulate vaccines and treatments to prevent serious health consequences.

Who are Virologists?

Virologists are scientists that examine, study, and explore viruses and viral diseases. They are also medical doctors that oversee the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infection.

Further, they are responsible for studying the growth, development, characteristics, and structure of various viruses.

They isolate and make cultures of these viruses to explore how they can affect human health. To do this, they usually observe the action of a virus on the living tissues of plants, animals, and humans.

In a nutshell, virologists are employed by medical schools, hospitals, clinics, laboratory centers, government agencies, health agencies, medical research companies, cancer treatment centers, and laboratory testing companies.

Best Opportunities

What are the qualifications you need to be a virologist? First, you should have an undergraduate degree in Biology, including Microbiology. You can hunt for jobs at various research and technical positions such as a research assistant, food microbiologist, clinic virologist, or veterinary virologist.

For those with a Master of Science in Microbiology, jobs such as supervisor or laboratory manager, an instructor at colleges, or a research associate are perfect.

A medical doctor can also pursue a specialization in epidemiology and virology. A Doctoral degree holder in Microbiology or a medical doctor can apply for higher positions such as a research director, a health agency head, or a professor in a college or university.

In the United Kingdom, medical virologists should complete undergraduate training at a medical school, a U.K. Foundation Training Program or equivalent, a Core Medical Training (CMT) or Acute Care Common Stem (ACCS) training, and a specialty training in medical virology.

What Are the Basic Skills Needed in Virology Jobs?

The basic skills needed include an inquisitive and analytical mind, interpreting a range of different tests and their results precisely. Also, virologists must be calm under pressure and have good communication skills. Being calm under pressure is needed in a virologist, especially when there is an outbreak.

Good communication skills are essential since you'll be working with many people at various levels in public health, research centers, and hospitals.

Overall, virologists have a wide range of opportunities for them. Today, more than ever, medical professions are becoming in demand. Virologists can take this chance to find a job where they can learn new skills and knowledge to become experts in their field.