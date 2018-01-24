The Top 6 Global Generic Drug Companies to Work For





At one time the generic drug market was fragmented, but over the last several years it has consolidated significantly.

One example was Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical acquiring Allergan’s generic drug business for $40.5 billion in July 2015.

According to The Balance, about 88 percent of all prescriptions in the U.S. are for generic medications. Generics in general are a $224 billion-plus annual business. In the U.S., four major distributors control generics. They are McKesson; CVS Health, through a partnership with Cardinal Health; Walgreens Boots Alliance, through a relationship with AmerisourceBergen; and Wal-Mart.

Here’s a look at the top six generic drug companies to work for.

RANK COMPANY HQ LOCATION BIOTECH HOTBED JOB 1 Teva Petah Tikva, Israel Asia Jobs 2 Sandoz Basel, Switzerland Europe Jobs 3 Mylan Canonsburg, PA Pharm Country Jobs 4 Sun Pharma Mumbai, India Asia Jobs 5 Aspen Generics South Africa Asia Jobs 6 Hospira Lake Forest, IL BioMidwest Jobs

1. Teva Pharmaceuticals

Teva is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel. At its third-quarter earnings report in November 2017, the company reported $5.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, up slightly from $5.56 billion in the same quarter in 2016. Generics accounts for about 54 percent of its business. In August 2016, Teva completed its acquisition of Actavis Generics from Allergan.

On Dec. 27, 2017, the company announced the exclusive launch of a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Reyetaz (atazanavir) in the U.S. to treat HIV.

An example of a job with Teva is Chemist in the Quality Control department in Philadelphia, Penn. The position calls for a Bachelor of Science in chemistry or equivalent and two years of experience in a quality laboratory. The candidate will conduct research, analysis, method development and validation on raw materials, APIs and finished products.

2. Sandoz

Sandoz is the generics medicine unit of Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis. In 2016, Novartis brought in $48.5 billion in revenue. Sandoz’s global portfolio is made up of 1,000 compounds, and in 2015 Sandoz reported $10.1 billion in revenue.

On Dec. 8, 2017, Sandoz released data from a trial showing that company’s biosimilar, pegfilgrastim, for Neulasta, matched Neulasta in terms of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and immunogenicity. Neulasta is Amgen’s drug to boost white blood cells in cancer patients.

A current job posting is for Director of Biostatistics at Sandoz in Princeton, N.J. This individual will lead the company’s biostatistics and pharmacometrics activities. It calls for a Master’s of Science or PhD in biostatistics or equivalent.

3. Mylan

Based in Canonsburg, Penn., Mylan markets more than 7,500 products worldwide, including generic and brand-name medicines. It employs about 35,000 people worldwide with 50 global manufacturing sites. In 2016, the company reported $11 billion in revenue.

On Dec. 29, 2017, Mylan announced the U.S. launch of Estradiol Vaginal Cream, USP, the first generic version of Allergan’s Estrace Cream, for vulvar and vaginal atrophy.

“The approval and launch of Estradiol Vaginal Cream strengthens our robust women’s healthcare portfolio and our commitment to helping women manage their health across every stage of their lives, from contraception and hormone replacement therapy to certain disorders that are highly prevalent in women, like hypothyroidism,” said Heather Bresch, Mylan’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

An example of a current career opportunity is Senior Clinical Data Specialist in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The candidate will ensure database lock for project timelines that are part of the company’s Data Management Plan. The position calls for a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in biostatistics or related discipline and two to four years of experience.

4. Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical is headquartered in Goregaon, Mumbai, India. It saw a 68 percent increase in revenue, largely due to its $4 billion acquisition of competitor Ranbaxy Laboratories, which added $2 billion in revenue and bolstered its generics portfolio.

On Dec. 27, 2017, the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) and is being reviewed by the agent for dry eye disease. “We are excited about the acceptance of this filing by the U.S. FDA,” said Abhay Gandhi, the company’s chief executive officer for its North American Business, in a statement. “In January 2017, we had announced positive topline results of confirmatory Phase III clinical trial for OTX-101, demonstrating both efficacy and faster onset of action in a trial environment.”

The company is currently hiring a Quality Assurance Specialist II in Billerica, Mass. This individual will review manufacturing batch records and quality control testing data for lot lease and stability. It calls for a Bachelor of Science degree in life science or related experience with two to four years’ experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance, quality control and/or production.

5. Aspen Generics

Aspen Generics is part of Aspen Group, which is headquartered in South Africa. Its fiscal year ended on June 30, 2017, and it reported an increase of revenue by 16 percent to 41.2 billion rand (approximately $32.96 million U.S.).

“We have delivered on the promise of a strong second half performance with double digit growth in both revenue and earnings for the years,” the Aspen Group chief executive officer, Stephen Saad, said in a statement. “This is an impressive result in spite of a challenging global pharmaceutical environment. We are pleased with the underlying operational performance and had it not been for unfavorable relative movements in exchange rates, the growth reported would have been even higher.”

The company currently has no job openings in the U.S., but does have a position for a Research Chemist in Western Cape, South Africa. The position will conduct chemical experiments and calls for a Bachelor of Science in chemistry or equivalent and prior experience in synthetic organic chemistry.

6. Hospira

Hospira was acquired by Pfizer in 2015. The company manufactures and sells infusion systems and solutions. Prior to the acquisition, it was the world’s largest producer of generic injectable pharmaceuticals, primarily for acute care and oncology. When it was acquired by Pfizer, its medical devices unit was sold to ICU Medical.

Hospira has a job opening for a Chemistry Analyst I in Austin, Tex. This individual will perform west chemistry analyses, prepare reagents, standardize solutions and cross-train in other laboratories as needed. It calls for a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, chemical engineering, or chemical science.

With insurers always on the lookout for bargains, and the way the field of biosimilars—generic versions of biologic drugs—is opening, generic medicine is booming. Have you updated your resume for this area?