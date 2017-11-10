Global Med Device Leader Arthrex Reveals Big Expansion Plans

Less than one month after announcing plans for construction of a South Carolina manufacturing facility, surgical solutions firm Arthrex announces its plans for the expansion of its global headquarters in Florida.

The $75 million Florida expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and will include a hotel for visiting surgeons and a massive wellness center for employees and their families.

On Thursday, Arthrex, which specializes in the development of orthopedic devices, said it will demolish its Arthrex Manufacturing Inc. North building in Naples, along with two neighboring buildings to make way for the expansion. On the site, Arthrex said it will construct three new facilities, including the 300,000 square foot event and administration building. The building includes plans for meeting spaces, a massive cafeteria and a six-story parking garage.

Also on site will be the INNovation Hotel used to accommodate company guests. The four-story, 170,000-square-foot full-service hotel will have approximately 160 rooms. Naples Daily News reported that thousands of orthopedic surgeons visit Arthrex every year to train with the company’s minimally invasive surgical devices and new technology.

The third planned building for the site is the Arthrex Wellness and Medical Center. The two-story, 38,000-square-foot building will have a fitness center for employees. This building will also be the home of the Arthrex Medical Center, which provides free medical care to Arthrex employees and their families.

The expansion is expected to create 560 jobs by 2021 and approximately 1,200 construction-related jobs through 2019, Arthrex said in its announcement. The company initially announced its Florida project in July 2016.

The announcement about the headquarter expansion comes about three weeks after Arthrex announced the South Carolina project. The $30 million project in Anderson County, S.C. is expected to create about 1,000 jobs. Andy Owen, Arthrex’s vice president of manufacturing, said the S.C. investment is part of the company’s global expansion plan to “support the growth and development of new and innovative products that help surgeons treat their patients better.”

Construction on the site is expected to begin in 2018 and be completed by early 2019. The facility will include 200,000 square feet of space on a 55-acre campus, the company said. The site will be the company’s fourth U.S.-based manufacturing facility. The new development will be located in the Anderson County Technology and Manufacturing Center, which is near Clemson University. Other Arthrex facilities are located in Ave Maria, Fla., Santa Barbara, Calif. and City of Industry, Calif.