Second, Third and Subsequent Interviews: How to Keep the Momentum Going

The interview process at many organizations is not limited to a single interview. Multiple interviews are common and can occur for numerous reasons. One motivation may be to have the candidate meet key people not met in the initial interview. Various interviewees may scrutinize the candidate for different criteria; one might look at the applicant’s technical skills, while another may assess his/her “fit” with the organization.

No matter what the reason is for your subsequent interview, the key factor is to keep your energy level and enthusiasm up. Treat each interview like a new beginning where just as much is on the line as there was for your first interview. Some additional guidelines:

Remember these three words: More, More, More. Compared to the first interview, a second interview will likely involve more preparation, more people, more questions, more intensity and more pressure – in addition to more likelihood that you will land the job.

Don’t neglect to review your performance from your first interview. Note any questions or situations that caused you difficulty and plan how you will handle those aspects better in the second interview. Think about what made you shine in the first interview, and plan to do more of the same. Further, brainstorm new information you can bring into the second interview – new accomplishments, new examples, new evidence of how much you know about the employer.

Prepare – even more than you did for the first interview. Time to delve even deeper into the research you did before the first interview. Some experts suggest that talking with company insiders is one of the most productive ways to prepare for a second interview. Before your second interview, consider conducting informational interviews with company folks who aren’t the ones who’ll be interviewing you. Be sure you’re up to date on developments in your field or industry by reviewing trade publications.

Try to find out in advance exactly what the agenda will be and whom you can expect to interview with. If you aren’t given this information when the interview is set up, contact the assistant of the main person with whom you’ll be meeting to see what you can find out. The agenda might include taking psychometric tests. If you see that a workplace tour is not included on the agenda, ask if someone can show you around as time permits.

Don’t be surprised if the second interview is a series of interviews – in both individual and group/panel formats – making for a long day. You may also get a tour of the workplace and be taken out to eat. Plan to bring ample copies of your resume for all the people you may be meeting with. Make a point to collect the business card of everyone you meet with.

Get a good night’s sleep the night before this potentially grueling day. Look for opportunities to refresh yourself during the interview day. If there’s a break in the action, splash some water on your face or take a brisk walk to rejuvenate. Be careful not to run out of steam toward the end of the day. Maintain your energy, confidence and enthusiasm.

Don’t slack off with your interview attire. A second interview generally doesn’t denote a more casual interview. Check with company insiders to see what attire is expected for each interview.

Expect to be asked some of the same questions you were asked in the first interview, but some new ones as well. Second-interview questions may delve more into your personality, or they may be more targeted toward specific technical skills – or both. Keep your responses fresh yet consistent for each person you meet with, and don’t worry about repeating yourself since you will likely have a different audience every time. Try to find out something about each interviewer and tailor your response specifically to that person.

Don’t be shocked if some of the people you meet with aren’t very competent interviewers. While managers trained in interviewing often conduct first interviewers, the array of people who might talk with you during the second-interview experience may include people lacking skills and training in how to conduct an interview.

Prepare lots of questions to ask. You will likely have more opportunity to ask questions in the second interview and will be expected to make more sophisticated inquiries than you did in the first interview.

Ask about the next step in the process if you don’t receive an offer. How soon will a decision be made, and how will they let you know?

Don’t forget the send a thank-you note or e-mail to everyone you meet with. That’s right – every single person. Aren’t you glad you collected those business cards? You can write the same basic message to all, but vary it a bit in case they compare notes.

Realize that you may have some degree of control if the interview process drags on. If weeks have gone by since the initial interview, you’ve been on subsequent interviews with the firm, and no decision is in sight, it’s not unreasonable to try an intervention, especially if you have other irons in the fire. Politely explain to the hiring manager that you have some pressing decisions to make and wonder if you and the company could set a deadline (usually a couple of weeks) for deciding whether the process should continue.