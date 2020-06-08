Scientists Eye Pepcid as a Potential Drug for Easing COVID-19 Symptoms

A small study that examined the use of famotidine in a group of 10 patients with COVID-19 suggests that the drug could potentially ease the symptoms of the condition, according to a report published in the June 4 edition of the journal Gut.

Famotidine, which is sold under the brand name Pepcid, seemed to help study participants feel better within a day or two of receiving it.

To conduct the study, the researchers enrolled 10 patients with COVID-19 and collected longitudinal severity scores of five symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches and anosmia. The scientists also logged general unwellness on a four-point ordinal scale modeled on performance status scoring.

Over the course of the trial, the most frequently used famotidine regimen was 80 mg three times daily for an average of 11 days. In all participants, the drug was well tolerated. Additionally, the entire group showed marked improvements of the condition after starting famotidine. The combined symptom score improved significantly within 24 hours of beginning the drug regimen.

“The results of this case series suggest that high-dose oral famotidine is well tolerated and associated with improved patient-reported outcomes in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19,” wrote the authors of the study.

However, the researchers note that future work is necessary to take a closer look at the potential mechanisms of action and clinical relevance of famotidine.

“Mechanistically, famotidine could have a viral target, for example, one of the viral proteases, or a host target, resulting, for example, in modulation of the immunological response to the virus,” the authors wrote. “Clinically, we unreservedly share the opinion that well designed and informative studies of efficacy are required to evaluate candidate medications for COVID-19 as for other diseases.”

Biopharmaceutical companies are making strides in their own right in an attempt to stop the disease in its tracks. Pfizer, for example, outlined the steps it is taking to combat COVID-19 back in April. Most notably, the company teamed up with BioNTech to develop a potential vaccine for the condition. Both organizations estimated at the time that there was the potential to supply millions of vaccine doses by the end of 2020, subject to the technical success of its development program and approval from regulatory authorities.

“Our researchers and scientists also have been exploring potential new uses of existing medicines in Pfizer’s portfolio to help infected patients globally,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO. “We are leaving no stone unturned as we explore every option to help provide society with a treatment or cure.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also announced in May that it had formed a plan to work with private industry partners to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing with the purpose of producing medicine needed for the COVID-19 response.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us how health threats or other sources of instability can threaten America’s medical supply chains, potentially endangering Americans’ health,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “America has the capabilities, resources, and expertise to secure our medical supply chains; now the Trump Administration is providing the leadership to make it happen. Working with the private sector, HHS is taking a significant step to rebuild our domestic ability to protect ourselves from health threats by utilizing American-made ingredients and creating new American jobs in the process.”

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 pandemic has now taken the lives of more than 400,000 people worldwide. With more than 109,000 recorded deaths, the U.S. accounts for more than a quarter of those deaths.