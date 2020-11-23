New Manufacturing Innovator Launches to Change the Way Medicine is Made

Revolutionizing the biopharma manufacturing world for the future would require an amalgamation of brilliant, experienced minds from the pharmaceutical world. First-of-its-kind RESILIENCE launched today seemingly up for the task with some big names and big plans for U.S.-led biopharmaceutical innovation.

The idea behind the new biopharma manufacturing and technology company is democratizing access to the new, cutting-edge medicines and therapies without the hangups of traditional manufacturing. RESILIENCE is a unique ecosystem that can provide high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing and development solutions, freeing up their partners to focus on important R&D.

RESILIENCE is investing heavily in powerful technologies to manufacture the complex drugs of the future including gene and cell therapies, viral vectors, vaccines and proteins. Manufacturing is one of the biggest challenges faced by those attempting to pioneer new treatment modalities. A partnership with RESILIENCE would give dramatic increased production capacity, getting more drugs to more patients in need.

“We created RESILIENCE to reimagine biopharmaceutical manufacturing through unprecedented investment in technology and a best-in-class team to execute our vision,” said Robert Nelsen, RESILIENCE founder, Chairman of the Board, and managing director at ARCH Venture Partners. “COVID-19 has exposed critical vulnerabilities in medical supply chains, and today’s manufacturing can’t keep up with scientific innovation, medical discovery, and the need to rapidly produce and distribute critically important drugs at scale. We are committed to tackling these huge problems with a whole new business model.”

Scientific advancement has accelerated far beyond the traditional manufacturing capabilities. Perhaps now it’s more evident than ever, as potential COVID-19 treatments and vaccines are approved but in harshly limited supply. RESILIENCE is offering faster, safer and more flexible manufacturing for partners, from pre-clinical development to commercial supply.

“Our aim with RESILIENCE is to improve manufacturing of breakthrough medicines so that they are more accessible to patients and to foster scientific innovation that makes new modalities of medicine possible,” said RESILIENCE co-founder and CEO Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D. “By providing improved process platforms and the highest quality manufacturing network, RESILIENCE has been designed to help society meet the challenges of tomorrow, whether that’s the next pandemic or high demand for a great new medicine. I am incredibly proud to lead a team of extraordinary professionals with deep and diverse talent to build a more resilient future.”

The new company has already raised over $800 million in capital following a Series B led by ARCH Venture Partners and 8VC. Spanning the U.S., Canada and partner nations, RESILIENCE boasts a hardy roster of C-suite players from multiple pharma giants. The founding exec team is made up of CEO Rahul Singhvi, former Operating Partner at Flagship Pioneering, COO of Takeda Vaccines, and CEO of Novavax; President, COO & CFO Sandy Mahatme, former CFO at Sarepta Therapeutics and SVP Finance & Corporate Development at Celgene; and Vice Chairman Patrick Yang, former EVP at Juno Therapeutics and EVP & Global Head of Technical Operations at Roche/Genentech. The board of directors is made up of even more big names.

Hailing out of San Diego and Boston, RESILIENCE has secured over 750 thousand square feet of operating space that should be up and running over the next year.