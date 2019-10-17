Questions You Should Ask at the End of Every Stage of the Interview Process

Job searching is a process, and typically a long one. Add in the interview rounds required to land a job and it’s even more drawn out. But this gives you time to do your own research and interview the company as much as they are interviewing you.

A typical interview process starts with a call with the recruiter so they can assess if you’re a good fit. Then, they will pass you along to the hiring manager and potentially a few future team members. From there you could have a final call or meeting with someone even more senior than the hiring manager.

It can be overwhelming especially if the in-person interviews happen in succession, but it gives you the opportunity to ask multiple people questions and get different perspectives and answers. No matter where in the process you are, here are the questions you should be asking your interviewer.

Phone Screen with Recruiter

Think of the phone screen as a first date. You’re both deciding if it’s a good enough fit to continue the conversation — the recruiter saw something in your application that appealed to them and you applied to the position because you think you could thrive in the role.

When you get on the phone with the recruiter expect your standard interview questions like: “Tell me about yourself.” “Do you have experience in XYZ?” “Why did you apply to this role?”. But once they flip the script and ask if you have any questions for them (and if they don’t, speak up!) here are a few questions to get some insight into the role, company, and process:

What is your typical hiring timeline/hiring process?

How quickly do you want to fill the position?

Is this a new position/Why did the previous person leave the role?

Why do you like working at the company?

If you have any very specific questions about the company, now is your time to ask. Maybe you want to continue to volunteer once a month, so ask what their policy on that is. Or if you won’t take the job without some sort of a flexible schedule, inquire how the company handles those requests. If you have a deal-breaker it’s best to talk about it now so you don’t waste anyone’s time.

In-Person Interview With Hiring Manager

Once you’ve moved on from the phone screen, you can start getting a bit more granular with your questions. You’re now talking to your potential manager so they will know the ins and outs of the position, expectations and the team dynamics.

So again, once the hiring manager gives you the floor, ask the burning questions you have about what the role entails. Things like:

What are the key skills you’re looking for?

What will it take for someone to succeed in this role/How is success measured?

What does the day-to-day look like in this role?

What was one thing the previous person in the role did well?

How is the team structured?

In-Person Interview With Future Team Member

You may or may not talk to someone else during your in-person interview. If they have a potential co-worker or someone on the same team as the open position meet you, it’s a great opportunity to talk about culture and the team. But if not, you can ask the hiring manager those questions, too.

Assuming that you have a few minutes alone with a future co-worker, ask the things the hiring manager may not be as upfront about. This person will likely work closely with whoever fills the open role so they are a great resource.

How does the team interact?



What is the team culture like?



What do you like about working here/on this team?

Does the team culture differ from the company culture?

Final Call or Meeting

This stage may or may not be a part of your hiring process. But regardless you will have one last chance to talk to someone before you accept a potential job offer, either when they offer you the position or as a final step before they make a decision.

Now is the time to ask any lingering questions you have. You can bring up things like benefits, work culture, hours, etc. at this stage, as you have made it as far in the process as possible.

When am I eligible for benefits?

Are their set working hours?

What does growth look like at the company?

Basically, this is the time to ask anything else you need to know. And don’t be shy! You’re deciding if this is the right fit for you as much as they are deciding if you are the right fit for them.