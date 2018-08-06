Protect your sanity!  5 Tips to Avoiding Employee Burnout

At some point in time, most of us have been asked to do more with less on the job. Your manager or organization might set larger goals for you and your team, without providing more support and resources. This often leads to requests for employees to work more hours for the same pay and possibly creating a stressful, negative working environment. Recently, employee burnout has been considered a crisis in the U.S. One study found that 95% of human resource leaders admit employee burnout is sabotaging workforce retention, but they had no solution to the problem.*

Due to advances in technology, workforce reorganizations, and goals to remain competitive in their respective markets, many companies regularly shift the roles and responsibilities of their employees. As a result of these changes, many employees can be discouraged by the loss of a positive corporate culture, a lack of company vision, and increased pressure. If you include the fact that many employees are forced to use outdated technology in order to reach their performance goals, this disillusionment can cause many professionals to quit their jobs. You can take control of your career! Here are 5 tips to avoid employee burnout.

Maintain healthy stress levels

High-stress levels among working professionals and executives are a global epidemic. With the increased amount of access we have to other people and organizations through the internet (and social media), many workers compare themselves to external colleagues and associates. Management teams can also find out how other companies are doing and try to implement similar programs and tactics. Without the appropriate resources and strategy, this can leave employees as the scapegoats when things go wrong. Ensure that you are managing your stress as we’ve discussed in the past.

Identify your workplace challenges

Sit down and think about what obstacles you have on a daily basis. What gets in the way of your success at work? Do you have a lack of resources, time, support, or information to get things done? Be specific about any other sources of stress that come up regularly at work. Your list can be as long as necessary to get to the bottom of any issues you might be experiencing. After finishing your list, identify which areas you can resolve yourself and create plans to do so. Then, determine which sources of stress you need to address with your manager.

Engage your career support system

It’s natural to think that you are the only one dealing with feelings of burnout or overwhelm. Most times that is not the case. Others have gone before you and possibly experienced similar situations. It might be tempting to vent to coworkers about issues and things that can be done better within your organization, but that isn’t the most effective approach long term. Spend time with those mentors, coaches, and advisors in your career support system. It’s ideal if these individuals are outside of your company. This can allow them to offer the most objective support and advice.

Have an honest conversation with your boss

Now that you’ve gotten your personal stress level under control and have a clear idea about challenges you’re having, you can have an open and honest conversation with your manager. During your discussion make sure to be calm and objective. You don’t want to sound overly negative or emotional. Address the resources you need to do your best work and really listen to what your manager says. Present possible solutions along with any requests you make. You want to position yourself as a valuable problem solver and active member of your team.

Preserve your personal life

The last component to avoid work-related burnout doesn’t involve your job at all. You must continue to nurture your relationships with family and friends. Spending time with loved ones can help you relax and recharge away from work. Maintaining an exercise schedule is imperative to combating stress and employee burnout. Aim to engage in some sort of exercise at least 4-5 times per week. Finally, stay current with your extra-curricular activities and hobbies. When things at work intensify most people begin to ignore their family, health, and hobbies. If you can keep up with those other areas of your life, it’s easier to limit feelings of burnout.

Are you prepared to handle intense pressure at work? Employee burnout is a major concern for professionals and organizations alike. Protecting your sanity can be done by maintaining healthy stress levels, identifying your workplace challenges, and engaging with your career support system. Talking directly to your manager about concerns and problems, while preserving your personal life can also help to prevent burnout. What can you do to ensure that you won’t face employee burnout?

* Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace®. The Employee Burnout Crisis: Study Reveals Big Workplace Challenge in 2017. January 9, 2017.

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.

