Landing a Job Offer: Closing the Sale at the Interview

In a job interview, once you have made your salient points about how you are the perfect candidate for the position and zapped any objections raised by the interviewer (see Part 1 of this 'Landing the Offer' series) your final step is closing the sale. Experts differ on how direct job seekers should be in closing the sale. Some say candidates miss opportunities if they don’t come right out and ask for the job. Others say a hard sell doesn’t work in this situation.

At a minimum, you should ask about the next step in the process, how many other candidates are under consideration and an estimate of the timetable for completing the process – what some marketers might call the trial close, where you are feeling out the interviewer.

However, if you truly feel the interview was a good one, that you are a great fit for the position, and that you have overcome all the interviewer’s objections, you should ask for the job. Best case, you’ll get the offer; worst case, you’ll be told you need to wait.

In any case, a number of closings are possible. Here are examples, ranging from soft to hard sell.

“Trial” or Soft Closings:

Can you tell me about the next steps in the hiring process?

What’s your estimated timetable for when you’ll be making a hiring decision?

Is there any other information that I can provide that would convince you that I am the right person for this job?

Harder Closings:

From what you have been telling me about this position, and from what I know about your company, I am confident that I have the right mix of experience and education to bring value to this position. Based on past experiences, I can get up to speed quickly and be on board with projects within the first few weeks.

I’d like to stay in touch and follow up with you in a week or two to see how the process is going and where I stand. How do you prefer that I communicate with you – email or phone?

What challenges would you have me tackle first on the job?

I’m excited to have learned through this meeting that my qualifications are an excellent fit for this position. Based on that knowledge, I’m enthusiastic about coming on board.

I’m confident that I can hit the ground running in this job, and I believe I’ve shown my ability to do just that in all my past positions. When can I expect to learn of my status?

I have long admired your organization and consider you in the forefront of the industry. The plans for the future you’ve outlined in this meeting simply affirm your position of leadership and vision. I want to be part of that vision – and part of your team – because I strive to excel in my career.

[Use this one only if it’s true.] Although I recently received a job offer, I wanted to go ahead with today’s interview because, frankly, I’d prefer to work here. Today’s meeting has only confirmed my preference for your organization over the one that made me the offer. When are you likely to decide on a candidate?

Hardest Closings:

When would you like to schedule our next meeting?

When can I start?

Perhaps I can show you that hiring me would be the right decision by offering to work on a probationary basis. I could make it easier for you to decide by demonstrating my skills in action. I am convinced you won’t regret taking my qualifications for a test drive.

Are there any other materials I should bring when I come back for the second interview?

For those who do not have experience in sales, one piece of warning. While it is helpful to think of the interview as a sales call, do be careful not to overdo it – to not oversell yourself to the point where you actually turn the interviewer off about your candidacy. Walk the line between being too modest about your accomplishments and fit with the organization and talking too much about yourself.