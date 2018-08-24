King Bio Recalls 32 Homeopathic Children’s Medicines Due to Microbial Contamination

Children’s medicine manufacturer King Bio has recalled 32 different homeopathic medicines due to microbial contamination, the company announced late Wednesday. The recall was voluntarily made by the company.

North Carolina-based King Bio said a small percentage of its products that were manufactured between Aug. 1, 2017, and April of this year tested positive for microbial contamination. The company said it was “out of an abundance of caution” that it was recalling the products, which are billed as natural remedies. King Bio said use of the drug products that have been contaminated could “potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention,” the company said in a statement. Those infections could be life-threatening, the company added. The company did not elaborate on what kind of microbial contamination was discovered, nor did it specify when it became aware of the contamination.

King Bio said it has not yet received any reports of injury or illness. If there are adverse reactions or other issues due to the product, they may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The King Bio medicines that have been recalled, which bear the “Dr. King’s” label, include those developed to treat flu, colds, rashes, stomach aches, teething, chicken pox relief and more. A full list of recalled medications and their lot numbers can be found at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration information page about the recall.

Some of the medicines include:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Nosebleed Relief

DK Newborn Tonic

Children's Ear Relief Formula

Bed Wetting Prevention

Kid’s Sleep Aid

King Bio said it is in the process notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is also making arrangements for the return and replacement of the recalled products. King Bio said consumers and retailers who have the recalled products in their possession should discontinue use or pull the products from the shelves and reach out to King Bio at a special email address, recall@kingbio, in order to make arrangements to return the products. The recalled products were distributed nationwide between August 2017 and July 2018.