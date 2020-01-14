Jump-Starting Your 2020 Job Search

You’ve likely heard the phrase “New Year, New You”. But one that should really be coined is “New Year, New Job” as January is one of the most popular times of year to start searching for a new job.

Why? Because companies have new budgets, goals and targets to hit and need top talent in place to do that. Plus, hiring tends to slow over the holidays as people use up budgets and focus on wrapping up work before taking time off to be with friends and family and decompress after a busy year.

Once employees return to work feeling rested and refreshed, they start to think about what their talent needs are and hire accordingly. January offers a clean slate. People come back with a new perspective on their hiring needs and act on it. While early January can still be a slow time for hiring as people get organized, once the middle of the month hits, it’s go time.

So, if you’re hoping to start seriously searching for a new job this year, now is the perfect time to prepare. Here are some things to consider so you can start your job hunt on the right foot.

Review Your Resume

It’s no secret that your resume is the most important part of a job application. Ensure you’re happy with the current state of your resume. If it hasn’t been updated since your last job, think about the wins you’ve had in your current role. Then add them to your resume accordingly. It’s also worth taking a look at your resume as a whole. Have you updated the structure since college? Do you need all of the sections you have? Are there any roles that can be removed now? What needs to be added in order to showcase your current skill level?

Take a step back and make sure that your resume is the best it can be. Reread it and make sure your roles are quantified and directly show your impact on a team or organization. It should highlight who you are as an employee but specifically, the wins you’ve had in the course of your career.

Reflect on Your Role

You’re looking for a new job for a reason — clearly you’re not happy with your current situation. So, take some time to consider why. Is it the team? Your manager? The company? The work? It can be helpful to write down a list of things you love about your role and what things you would change if you could. There is no perfect job. You will always have to do something you’re not thrilled with and you won’t get along with everyone at a company, but pinpointing why you want a new job can help you avoid falling into a similar situation again.

Having your resume ready and an idea of your ideal new role puts you in a great position to hit the ground running as companies start to aggressively hire. It can be tempting to put off preparing until you see a role you want to apply to, but set yourself up for success. You won’t regret it.