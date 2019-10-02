How to Stay Productive at Work When You're Looking for a New Job

If you’re searching for a new job it’s safe to say that there’s a reason. Maybe you outgrew your position, you can’t take your boss anymore, you’re coasting or a whole host of other reasons. Regardless of the reason, it’s important to continue to put your best foot forward in your current role.

Easier said than done, I know. But it can take a toll on your coworkers, manager and teammates if you regularly come into work with a negative attitude. Remember that they most likely still like the company and their role and probably don’t want to consistently hear how unhappy you are.

So if it’s time to move on, here’s how to maintain your productivity on the job while your job search.

Don’t Job Search on the Job

This is a hard one, but really try to keep the job searching for non-work hours. Not only do you not want your boss to come over to find your scrolling through new positions, but your company is paying you to do your job, not look for a new one.

Save your job board scouring for lunch or after work. If you keep your current job duties and your job search separate from the beginning you won’t be tempted to quickly type “job in [insert your city here] the next time you get frustrated in a meeting.

Stay Positive

You accepted your current position for a reason. Try to remember how you felt when you received the call that you landed the job. It’s a safe bet that you were pretty excited. So while we’re not suggesting you can get that level of excitement back, recalling your initial reasons for wanting the role can help you remain at least a little upbeat.

Plus, if you’re constantly in a bad mood at work or only spewing negativity it will eventually spill over into your life outside of work. And negativity is contagious so your teammates and coworkers will likely pick up on it, too. Be the light of the office, not the storm cloud.

Stick To Your Routine

You likely have a workday routine. Maybe you come in, grab a coffee, read through your emails and then head into your morning meeting. Whatever your typical workday looks like, try to stick to that even though you may be checked out. Keeping things consistent will remove the temptation of job searching at work or venting to a coworker about whatever annoyed you that day.

Work on Projects That Excite You

This is highly dependent on your role and the autonomy you have in it, but try to focus on the parts of your job you still like. Or, consider asking your manager to put you on a project you want to work on. A job search can take time, so if while you’re searching you can work on something meaningful to you you’re less likely to jump at the first new opportunity. Plus, not only will you be a bit happier by working on what you enjoy but you’ll be at least keeping up your skills in that area so you’re prepped for your next role.

Doing these four things will ensure that you are not only continuing to complete your daily tasks but do so at a high level. The last thing you need is to explain to your manager why your work is slipping or have people start to question whether you should still be in your position. If you stay productive until the end, you can not only leave on good terms but your terms.