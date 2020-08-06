How to Prepare for the Top 10 Candidate Questions About COVID-19

The global COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the current landscape of the workplace. Employees in all industries are now forced to consider numerous health and safety concerns that weren’t necessary in the past. Life sciences professionals tend to work in a variety of environments including offices, laboratories, universities and other off-site locations. Some organizations in the life sciences industry have easily transitioned their positions over to being remote, while others haven’t. Depending on a company’s area of focus and/or research there are varying rules, standards and protocols for addressing COVID-19.

As your organization continues with hiring efforts, interviewers will face new questions from candidates that they’ve never been asked before. Topics such as the process of redesigning workspaces and procedures to be more efficient and compliant with health standards are now common. Being prepared to answer questions related to the pandemic during the interview process can help you further evaluate if a candidate is a good fit. Here are the top 10 candidate questions your team should prepare for during interviews about COVID-19.

How does the company plan to keep employees safe?

A candidate who asks this question is trying to evaluate your company’s safety policies and procedures. Generally, they are looking for reassurance that they will be working in a healthy environment.

Will employees and clients be wearing masks in the workplace?

The discussion around wearing masks has been controversial at times. An interviewee could be concerned about their safety but also about the enforcement of protocols.

What types of social distancing plans are in place?

When working indoors amongst other colleagues, the concept of social distancing should be enforced the same way it is with external visitors and customers. Having a well thought out plan that you can share could help ease any anxiety an applicant might have.

How does the company enforce safety policies with employees and clients?

What does your organization do if someone isn’t following the rules? Many candidates are looking to hear about some sort of compliance reinforcement. If there isn’t any support to maintain safety, your company could be less desirable.

How will in-person meetings be conducted?

Collaboration is usually important for employees to do their jobs effectively. Sharing how your organization will continue to meet business goals and any technology available, also shows you are a responsible employer.

Is there a way to work remotely if I am sick?

Many people fear their company’s reaction if they were to contract the virus. Explaining any contingency plans is also helpful calm any fears or decrease apprehension about employment.

Will employees be notified if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?

A lot of professionals want to know if they’ve been exposed to the virus, in the event they’d like to take precautionary measures. Transparency around the number of positive COVID-19 test results internally demonstrates the organization’s trustworthiness.

Will this position be remote permanently?

Some candidates are only targeting full time, remote opportunities for a myriad of reasons. Clearly communicating expectations around flexible work is beneficial for your company and the candidate in finding the best fit.

What is the typical communication like among employees?

Due to the mixture of employees working remote and on-site, it’s easy for messages to get lost or misinterpreted. Showing how you have a solid communication plan lets interviewees know that your company is prepared during this uncertain time.

How stable is this organization right now?

While this might seem like a forward question, many candidates are focused on job security right now. With the massive amounts of lay offs and furloughs occurring, professionals want to work for companies that appear to be stable or are even progressing.

In response to COVID-19, companies have had to reexamine their safety and health standards in the workplace. Job candidates have also altered their expectations when it comes to a job search and the interviewing process. It’s a good idea to be ready with answers to specific questions about your company’s response to the pandemic. How has your organization treated employees and kept them safe? Sharing that information will help applicants see that you care about staff and are responsible. Demonstrating your company’s stability and stance on communication can show that you are a great place to work. What questions have you already addressed about the pandemic?

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. (https://www.fly-highcoaching.com) She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.