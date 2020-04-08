How to Explain a Resume Gap to a Potential New Employer

Career paths are not always perfectly linear and uninterrupted. Life happens, and sometimes even the most driven, successful professionals end up with a significant gap in their employment status. Taking a break from your career can take many forms. Perhaps you had to take time off because of illness or to care for a family member or a child, or maybe you were exploring other career paths or business ventures that didn’t pan out.

Whatever the reason for or length of the employment gap (although short gaps of 6 months or less may not need addressing), it doesn’t have to be a dark cloud that hangs over your resume or interview casting doubt on your candidacy. Resume gaps are more common than you might think, and by being upfront with the interviewer from the get-go, you can “control the narrative” around your sabbatical and use it to position yourself as an even stronger, more competitive and diverse candidate than your peers.

Here’s how to frame the discussion: