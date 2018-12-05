On social media, regardless of where you are, you’ll often hear people considering new job opportunities or complaining about their current position. While it’s a natural desire to aspire to grow and enhance your skills, due to the influence of social media many people believe that they are missing out. Somehow they think that the “grass is greener” within other organizations, compared to their current company. This belief can often create discontent and a constant feeling that you should always be searching for a new opportunity.

Should you be looking for another job? Or are you actually in a good employment situation, and simply being carried away by others’ experiences on LinkedIn or Facebook? Having a positive attitude in the workplace is necessary for you to progress in your career development. Do you remain optimistic in the face of adversity and challenging situations? If not, then you might find yourself constantly moving from job to job, but not actually earning promotions or reaching your goals. However, there are certain signals that indicate when circumstances at your company aren’t ideal for you to thrive. These are four clues that it might be time to start looking for another job.

The company is experiencing layoffs/downsizing

Due to rapid technological advancements, many industries are changing and advancing quickly. Companies are trying to keep up with the speed of innovation that can leave certain products and services obsolete. As a result, corporate layoffs and downsizing are common. If you hear that your organization will be “restructuring” your specific department, that is an indicator you should be on high alert. It’s common for companies to downplay the effects of layoffs and downsizing efforts, so try to find out exactly what is being changed. If the changes directly relate to the product, service, or team you support, take note.

There is a persistent negative culture

Have things shifted in the morale of your company since you first started working there? Do people seem to be walking on eggshells because profits are down, the industry has changed, or competitors are stealing your company’s market share? Do you have a manager or other colleagues who you work closely with that are negative or disruptive? It’s usually very obvious that a company culture has become negative or toxic. People start to have difficulty reaching their goals and/or feel constantly burdened. If you feel weighed down by office gossip, abusive communication, or constant conflict, you might be working in a negative environment.

You’ve been passed over for promotions repeatedly

Being promoted is a primary goal for many life science professionals. What feedback have you received when submitting yourself for internal promotions? It can be difficult to get honest feedback about your interviews and overall presentation. Oftentimes, companies already know who they want to promote for a role internally, so advertising the position might be a formality. If you weren’t selected for the role, did your organization explain their selection criteria and choice? Being passed over for promotions multiple times can give you an idea on how you’re viewed within the company.

They don’t value you

What is the overall atmosphere like in your company? Does your organization administer employee engagement or employee satisfaction surveys? How does your manager treat you and your team? Being treated with respect and dignity heavily influences your attitude at work. If your boss doesn’t value you, you’ve undoubtedly noticed. As an employee, you probably won’t have your opinion heard by upper management or the executive team on most issues, but notice if they seem genuinely concerned about others. Some organizations don’t prioritize their employees and expect an unrealistic commitment from you, with little in return.

Many people are in a constant state of career transition and wonder if they are missing out on better job opportunities. There are a few clues to look for when considering if it might be time to look for another job. If your company is laying off staff, downsizing, or restructuring the workforce they could have serious financial issues. An extremely negative culture shift is often another result of organizational turmoil. If you’ve been overlooked for promotions more than once, you might not be perceived in a positive light internally. Finally, if your company doesn’t value you, then it can be difficult to develop your career and feel enthusiastic about work. In the past, how have you decided it was time to pursue other jobs?

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.