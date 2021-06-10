Biotech In-Demand Jobs: Remote Workers

Remote workers, those who work from home at least part-time, appear in many different industries, even biotech. These workers have become even more prolific thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even before that point, there were employees who spent their time working from home for a company on a full-time basis. Not to be confused with freelance or contract workers, who also work from home, these remote employees enjoy all of the perks of a full-time company worker, including paid time off, vacation days, health insurance and retirement plans. They are like a regular employee, only one who does not go into the office.

So, what are the benefits of becoming a remote worker? Let’s explore together.

Remote Workers

A remote employee is someone who works for a company, only from home instead of in the office. They communicate with their co-workers and bosses in a number of different ways, such as via videoconferencing, Zoom, productivity apps, phone calls and email. These workers fit into a number of positions on the employee spectrum, from entry-level to management.

Remote workers tend to have at least a bachelor’s degree in their chosen field. Some have advanced degrees, such as MBAs, allowing them to qualify for the upper management positions that have the ability to work from home. However, this depends largely on the industry, as some allow employees to work their way up the chain without additional education.

Job Description of a Remote Worker

Now, let’s take a deep dive into what a remote work does, how they communicate, how they are compensated and the skills required for these positions.

Getting the Job Done

Remote workers fulfill a number of different duties, from acting as an administrative assistant to analyzing data. Many work in the mid to upper levels of management, where they ensure that the projects are done on time, while keeping an eye on the productivity levels of workers located all over the world. Depending on the industry and the exact position, this can vary widely, but all have one thing in common – they work from the comfort of their own home.

Why do employers want remote workers? There are many reasons. Some prefer to find the best people that they can, regardless of their location. This allows them to employ people who work in other cities, states or even countries and communicate with them as they get their projects done. These companies also save on overhead, as they do not need to have a central office location that requires utilities and upkeep.

Compensation and Job Growth

According to the most recent figures produced by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which were for 2019, remote workers make a median wage of $66,180 per year, or $25 an hour. Some of the people working in this field may earn bonuses as certain milestones are reached. Overall, this particular part of these industries is expected to grow at a rate of 15% over the next ten years, which is higher than normal and great news for those looking to work remotely.

Crucial Skills for Remote Workers

The main skills required for remote workers depend largely on the exact position that they hold. However, there are several skills that these employees do have in common with one another, such as being able to work independently, communicate with their supervisors and fellow employees, and use project tracking software to ensure that they job gets done according to the assigned schedule.

Ability to Work Independently

The number one skills that a remote employee needs to have is the ability to work independently. Since they are working from home, albeit on a company computer (depending on the employer) and using time tracking software, it is clear when they are on the clock. However, not having a boss hovering overhead means that the worker needs to get things done on their own and stick to a particular schedule. Time management is key.

Good Communication Skills

Having the ability to communicate is crucial for remote workers as well. These employees have to stay in constant contact with everyone they work with, from their co-workers to those on their project teams. In addition, they need to update their supervisors on their progress, and depending on if they are management themselves or not, keep those who work under them on task. This is done in a number of ways, from email and instant messaging to video meetings and phone calls.

Ability to Use Project Tracking Software

Remote workers often use project tracking software to do everything from uploading particular documents to tracking their daily tasks. With these programs, they can see what their fellow co-workers are working on, as well as make sure that everyone stays on task. Since there are many different types of this software on the market, and many companies have a favored one that they use, it helps to be proficient in them in general.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, it is clear that many employees are enjoying the perks of working remotely, and many of those positions are likely to stay, in the biotech industry as well as many others. Therefore, building a career as a remote worker can prove beneficial on all fronts.