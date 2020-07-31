BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 31

ASCO - Jonathan W. Friedberg has been appointed as the next editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO), the flagship journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). JCO publishes cutting-edge research on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer and is one of the most highly cited oncology journals in the world. A hematologic oncologist for more than 20 years, Friedberg is currently director of the Wilmot Cancer Institute and Samuel Durand Professor of Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. Friedberg’s five-year term as JCO editor-in-chief will begin in June 2021. He will succeed Stephen A. Cannistra, who will be completing his 10th year as the journal’s editor-in-chief.

Apic Bio – Cambridge, Mass.-based Apic Bio formed a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which includes internationally recognized gene therapy experts. The SAB will provide clinical and scientific expertise to help the company advance its pipeline and leverage its proprietary silence and replace THRIVE platform. The appointments to Apic’s Scientific Advisory Board include Robert H. Brown Jr., Leo P. and Theresa M. LaChance Chair in Medical Research, Professor of Neurology, Director of the Program in Neurotherapeutics, University of Massachusetts Medical School; R. Jude Samulski, president and chief scientific officer at AskBio; Barry Byrne, director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida and Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Genetics & Microbiology; Rob Kotin, adjunct professor at University of Massachusetts Medical School; Kevin Flanigan, Robert F. and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation Endowed Chair in Neuromuscular Research and Director of the Center for Gene Therapy in The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine; Mark Kay, Dennis Farrey Family Professor in Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine.

I-Mab – Shanghai-based I-Mab named Ivan Yifei Zhu as its chief commercial officer effective Aug. 10. In this role, Zhu will focus on building and developing I-Mab's commercialization infrastructure and strategies and preparing the company for upcoming product launches. Before joining I-Mab, he served as vice president and General Manager of the sales division of Qilu Pharmaceutical Group where he managed the company's sales and marketing team. Zhu also served as the CCO of BeiGene where he played an instrumental role in the expansion of BeiGene's commercialization team and the implementation of its commercialization strategies.

Caladrius Biosciences – Michael H. Davidson was named to the board of directors of Caladrius Biosciences. Davidson is the founder and chief scientific officer of Corvidia Therapeutics, which recently announced its sale to Novo-Nordisk for $2.1 billion. Davidson also serves as clinical professor and director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Cidara Therapeutics - Cidara Therapeutics announced the formation of a scientific advisory board (SAB) and the appointment of four leading experts in viral and fungal infections and hematology. The SAB will work closely with the Cidara management team to help guide the direction and design of the company’s development programs with an emphasis on the continued development and expansion of the company’s Cloudbreak Antiviral Conjugate (AVC) program. Cidara Therapeutics’ SAB includes Frederick G. Hayden, Stuart S. Richardson Professor Emeritus of Clinical Virology at University of Virginia School of Medicine; Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the University of Virginia; Michael G. Ison, professor, Divisions of Infectious Diseases and Organ Transplantation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Medical Director, Transplant & Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases Service at Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center, Chicago; Johan A Maertens, professor of Internal Medicine and Hematology, Acute Leukemia and Transplantation Unit at University Hospitals Leuven; Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation at KULeuven, Leuven, Belgium; Kieren Marr, Professor of Medicine and Oncology Director, Transplant and Oncology Infectious Diseases Program and Vice-Chair for Innovation in Healthcare Implementation, Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Alydia Health – Following a $13.9 million Series C financing round, Alydia Health announced Rob Binney as its new chief executive officer. Binney joins the company from Intersect ENT where he served as chief commercial officer. Prior to Intersect ENT, Binney worked in leadership roles with both startups and large medical device companies, including Boston Scientific and AccessClosure, now part of Cardinal Health. Binney succeeds Anne Morrissey, who recently stepped down as the company’s CEO. Colby Holtshouse, previously Alydia’s interim CEO and head of Marketing, will assume the role of chief operating officer. In association with the financing round, Zina Affas Besse, managing partner at Global Health Funds will join the company’s board of directors.

Synlogic, Inc. – Antoine “Tony” Awad was named chief operating officer of Synlogic. As COO, Awad will drive Synlogic's end to end development & manufacturing organization and supply chain as well as have broader corporate operations responsibilities, inclusive of laboratory operations, IT infrastructure, and the quality organization. Awad joined Synlogic in December 2018 as head of Technical Operations. Prior to joining Synlogic, he served as senior vice president of CMC and Operations at Abpro Therapeutics and L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals and served in roles of increasing responsibility at Ipsen Biosciences and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. In addition to Awad, Synlogic also named Andrew March as head of Development Operations. Prior to joining Synlogic March served as Ra Pharmaceuticals' head of Clinical Development.

Engrail Therapeutics – San Diego-based Engrail announced two key executive appointments. Kimberly Vanover has been named chief scientific officer, leading the building and advancement of the company’s pipeline. Eve Taylor has been named vice president of clinical development, overseeing all facets of Engrail’s clinical development programs and operations. Stephen Cunningham, previously executive vice president, development and CSO, will assume the role of chief development officer. Vanover most recently served as senior vice president, early-stage clinical development and translational medicine at Intra-Cellular Therapies. Taylor most recently helped lead early-stage clinical development at Intra-Cellular Therapies. Previously, Taylor led clinical development activities at Cytori Therapeutics, Ceregene and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. The company also expanded its board of directors to five members. Tony Ho was appointed to Engrail’s board of directors effective immediately. Ho served as CRISPR Therapeutics’ executive vice president, research and development since August 2017. Prior to joining CRISPR, Tony held a number of roles at AstraZeneca, most recently senior vice president and head of oncology integration and innovation.

Cresset – U.K.-based Cresset announced its SAB. The Cresset Scientific Advisory Board members are Stevan W Djuric, chairman of Discovery Chemistry and Technology Consulting LLC, USA; Richard Lewis of Novartis Pharma AG; Alexander Hillisch of Bayer; AstraZeneca’s Andreas Bender; Julien Michel of the University of Edinburgh; Paul Czodrowski of TU Dortmund University in Germany; and Kazuyoshi Ikeda of Keio University in Japan.

NeuBase Therapeutics – William Mann was named chief operating officer of NeuBase Therapeutics. Mann will leverage his decades of experience in the biopharma industry to manage NeuBase operations and advance its strategic goals. Mann most recently served as the president and CEO of Helsinn Therapeutics. Before joining Helsinn, he held multiple positions at Sapphire Therapeutics, Inc.